10 things you need to know today: June 17, 2020

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

Indian authorities on Tuesday said 20 soldiers were killed when its army clashed with Chinese troops overnight at a disputed border site in the Himalayas, escalating tensions that have been building for weeks. The Indian army initially reported three soldiers were killed, but later said that 17 others died of injuries sustained in the confrontation. An Indian government source told Reuters the two sides fought with iron rods and stones, and that no shots were fired, though details remained scarce. Both sides have blamed the other for initiating the violence. Chinese forces reportedly suffered an unspecified number of casualties, as well. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have clashed several times at the border since a brief war in 1962, but the latest incident was the first deadly one in decades. [The Associated Press, Reuters]