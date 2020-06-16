Justice Department files lawsuit to block John Bolton's book from publication

-
Justice Department files lawsuit to block John Bolton's book from publication5:42 p.m.
-
AT&T to close 250 stores, cut thousands of jobs6:41 p.m.
-
Republicans remain sold on McConnell's Senate leadership even if GOP loses majority5:31 p.m.
-
30 Rock is coming back to NBC — to promote NBCUniversal shows5:29 p.m.
-
Buffalo protester shoved by police can't walk and has a fractured skull, lawyer says3:56 p.m.
-
Pence says concern over new wave of coronavirus infections is 'fear mongering'3:53 p.m.
-
Spot, the lifelike robot dog, is now for sale. But it doesn't come cheap.3:49 p.m.
-
The U.S. Open is back on — without fans3:23 p.m.
5:42 p.m.
6:41 p.m.
5:31 p.m.
5:29 p.m.
3:56 p.m.
3:53 p.m.
3:49 p.m.
3:23 p.m.