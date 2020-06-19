10 things you need to know today: June 19, 2020

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick a woman of color as running mate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Thursday dropped out of contention to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, saying that the historic upwelling of opposition to racism required a woman of color as the party's vice presidential candidate. "This is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket, and there are so many incredible qualified women," Klobuchar, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination, said in an interview on MSNBC. "If you want to heal this nation right now — my party, yes, but our nation — this is sure a hell of a way to do it." Klobuchar said that she had discussed her views with Biden, whose campaign made no immediate comment. [MSNBC, Reuters]