Latest Fox News poll has Biden leading Trump by 12 points

A new Fox News poll released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Trump, with 50 percent of respondents saying they would vote for Biden compared to 38 percent for Trump.

In May, Biden was up by eight points, with 48 percent supporting Biden and 40 percent backing Trump. Independents favor Biden over Trump by 39 to 17 percent, but 43 percent are undecided or said they will support someone else.

Daron Shaw conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson, and said Trump must "expand beyond traditional Republican groups and cut Biden's support among independents. The best news in the poll for the Trump campaign is a significant percentage of independents saying they haven't decided or are considering a third-party option."

Looking at Trump's job performance, 44 percent of respondents approve of how he is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. In the wake of anti-racism and police brutality protests triggered by the death of George Floyd, 61 percent said they disapprove of how Trump is handling race relations in the country.

Trump is also underperforming with two of his key groups: white evangelical Christians and rural voters. He is up 41 points with white evangelicals and nine points with rural voters, but in 2016, he won the evangelical vote by 64 points and was up by 27 points in rural areas.

The Fox News Poll was conducted June 13 to 16, with 1,343 registered voters participating via phone. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia