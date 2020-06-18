Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to racial injustice

-
Senior State Department official resigns over Trump's response to racial injustice7:54 p.m.
-
Air Force investigating use of military aircraft to monitor protests8:47 p.m.
-
With COVID-19 cases rising, California governor orders residents to wear masks in public6:43 p.m.
-
Oklahoma's skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate has this epidemiologist begging people to skip Trump's rally5:46 p.m.
-
Raven-Symoné marries partner Miranda Maday in surprise backyard ceremony4:42 p.m.
-
Phoebe Bridgers surprise-releases her second album with the message 'abolish the police'4:40 p.m.
-
Rents are dropping in big cities — and especially in San Francisco — as coronavirus layoffs take hold4:32 p.m.
-
Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads, saying they violated organized hate policy3:16 p.m.
7:54 p.m.
8:47 p.m.
6:43 p.m.
Oklahoma's skyrocketing coronavirus infection rate has this epidemiologist begging people to skip Trump's rally
5:46 p.m.
4:42 p.m.
4:40 p.m.
Rents are dropping in big cities — and especially in San Francisco — as coronavirus layoffs take hold
4:32 p.m.
3:16 p.m.