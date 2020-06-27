10 things you need to know today: June 27, 2020

Intel report: Russia offered militants bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan

American intelligence officials have informed President Trump that they believe Russia's military intelligence agency has secretly been offering bounties to Taliban or Taliban-linked militants for the killing of American troops in Afghanistan, according to an explosive Friday report in The New York Times. Trump was reportedly first briefed on the findings in late March, although he has not yet acted in response. Islamist militants are reportedly believed to have collected bounty money from Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, although it's not clear which American deaths, or how many, are suspected to be linked. The involvement would be "a huge escalation of Russia's so-called hybrid war" against the U.S., writes the Times, and would also be "the first time the Russian spy unit was known to have orchestrated attacks on Western troops." [The New York Times]