Bad timing
American Airlines plans to start booking flights to full capacity starting next week

11:25 a.m.
Pandemic travel is about to get a whole lot more crowded.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Beginning next week, American Airlines will resume fully booking flights after having reserved half its middle seats in economy since April to better enforce social distancing, USA Today reports. "As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1," the airline said in a statement. "American will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost."

The move, counterintuitively, comes after the United States experienced back-to-back record-high caseloads of coronavirus this week. American Airlines, though, will join United and Spirit, which are already booking flights to capacity. Southwest, Delta, and JetBlue, meanwhile, are still restricting the number of seats for sale, and Southwest committed to do so through at least Sept. 30.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence is set to meet with the CEOs of American, Delta, United, JetBlue, and Southwest, apparently to discuss travel restrictions being considered for U.S. travelers by the European Union, as well as the effects of the pandemic on the industry at large, The Street reports. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Florida closes bars as it reports almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases

12:38 p.m.
Sloppy Joes Bar on March 17, 2020, in Key West, Florida
CAROL TEDESCO/Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Florida has suspended on-site alcohol consumption at bars after reporting a significant uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The state on Friday reported 8,942 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous highest single-day increase, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Florida previously reported a record 5,508 new cases on Wednesday. The state has now shut down the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears said.

This is the latest rollback to take place as a result of rising COVID-19 cases after on Friday, Texas closed bars in the state while allowing them to stay open for delivery and takeout and scaled back restaurants' maximum capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent. Texas, which Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says is facing a "massive outbreak" of coronavirus, was the first state to reimpose a lockdown during the pandemic after previously announcing it would pause its reopening.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said.

For Florida, Bloomberg notes this is the first major shift in policy to occur for the state in response to its surge of cases. Brendan Morrow

why can't we be friends?
Democrats and Republicans share rare bipartisan approval of the Supreme Court

11:39 a.m.

Democrats and Republicans have found a strange thing to agree on: the Supreme Court. For the first time since at least 2015 — the earliest survey date in HuffPost/YouGov's data set — there is partisan satisfaction with the highest court in the land, with Democrats approving by 56 percent and Republicans approving by a nearly-equal 54 percent.

That is unusual, since the parties tend to trade off their approval of the Supreme Court based on its rulings. In 2015, for example, Democrats were the ones in favor after the preservation of the Affordable Care Act, while by 2018, Republicans were three times likelier than Democrats to approve of the court, HuffPost reports.

The approval of the judicial branch might in part stem from the court's two most recent, massively popular rulings on LGBTQ protections and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Some 69 percent of Americans support laws protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in the workplace, while 57 percent support DACA, which protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Despite the relative bipartisan popularity of both, though, President Trump has mused that the rulings mean the "Supreme Court doesn't like me."

The HuffPost/YouGov poll interviewed 1,000 U.S. adults between June 18 and 20. View more of the results at HuffPost here. Jeva Lange

2020 questions
Does Biden have to 'become a transcendental president' on race?

11:28 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Black political leaders interviewed by Politico are split on whether former Vice President Joe Biden has to be "revolutionary" as he campaigns to be and is perhaps elected to replace President Trump. But they all agree he can't be the vague anti-Trump on race and criminal justice reform he has campaigned as so far.

Biden launched his campaign by promising to be an antidote to Trump's actions over the past four years, focusing on how Trump equated "both sides" of a neo-Nazi-attended rally in Charlottesville that left one counter-protester dead. While he's gone further to the left than former President Barack Obama when it comes to supporting the end of qualified immunity for police officers and banning chokeholds, he still is pushing to increase law enforcement funding and has rejected calls to "defund the police."

Jennifer Epps-Addison, the president of the Center for Popular Democracy, told Politico that Biden "doesn't have to be a revolutionary." But he must "bring folks who have been marginalized both by the Democratic and Republican Party to the table" and "ensure that we break down these systems of racial and economic and gender based inequity in our country." Biden's top adviser Symone Sanders seemed to reject calls for Biden to be too revolutionary as well, telling Politico that Biden "wouldn't be running unless Donald Trump were president."

But Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), a longtime lawmaker and civil rights leader of the 1960's, tells Politico that Biden will have to go further and force "frank, truthful, painstaking conversation" about America's systemic racism if elected. "I'm not sure if he has the understanding, but he has to become a transcendental president," Rush said. "The opportunity is here; the question is, can he rise up to it?" Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Yikes
Texas becomes the first state to reimpose a lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

10:49 a.m.

On Friday, Texas became the first state to reimpose a lockdown as it faces what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "massive outbreak" of COVID-19 cases following its attempted reopening, The Hill reports.

Abbott's executive order will close bars that had previously been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, beginning at noon on Friday (bars may remain open for delivery and takeout). Restaurants are also being scaled back from being allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity for dine-in service to 50 percent capacity, beginning Monday. Outdoor gatherings of over 100 people are once more banned (the number had recently been raised to 500), and river-rafting trips and tubing have also been halted.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in his statement, adding "we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part."

Texas initially imposed its statewide lockdown in mid-March. Abbott allowed restaurants to reopen on May 1 at limited capacity, followed by bars on May 22, also at limited capacity. "The state now has almost twice as many people hospitalized with COVID-19 as it did on June 14, when the number was at 2,287," writes CBS News. "This spike occurred after restaurants were allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent and almost all businesses allowed to operate with some safety measures in place."

As recently as Thursday, Abbott had insisted that "the last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses." Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
White House coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing since April

10:28 a.m.

As the U.S. sets a record for number of new COVID-19 cases, the White House's coronavirus task force briefings are set to make a return.

The White House's coronavirus task force is set to hold its first public briefing in nearly two months on Friday, CNN reports. It will reportedly take place at the Department of Health and Human Services and be led by Vice President Mike Pence. President Trump isn't expected to be at the briefing, writes The Hill.

Many states have reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, and on Thursday, the United States set a record for number of new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day. California, Florida, and Texas have been hit particularly hard, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday announced the state will pause its reopening.

The New York Times notes that the White House scheduling another coronavirus task force briefing came as a sign of the growing "urgency." CNN reports the White House coronavirus task force has been meeting less frequently with President Trump and, according to one administration source, has "remained sidelined and muzzled."

As CNN's Ryan Struyk notes, when the last coronavirus task force briefing was held on April 24, there were about 56,000 reported U.S. deaths from COVID-19. Going into Friday's briefing, that number has now reached about 124,000. Brendan Morrow

The Final Countdown
Biden is reportedly down to 4 vice presidential finalists

9:34 a.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting closer to making a vice presidential decision of his own.

Biden has already promised that he'll pick a woman as his 2020 running mate, and has been under pressure to choose a woman of color after a month of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. More than a dozen people close to the Biden search process tell CNN that Biden has listened to that pressure: Just four women are reportedly left on Biden's short list, and three of them are Black.

Two former presidential contenders, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), reportedly remain on Biden's list, and rounding it out are Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Warren is seen as the most progressive of those reportedly on Biden's shortlist, and would likely signal that Biden is willing to be pulled to the left on some issues. Progressives have meanwhile been hesitant to root for Harris or Demings because of their histories as California's top prosecutor and the head of Orlando's police department, respectively.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) recently removed herself from the running to be Biden's vice president and encouraged him to pick a woman of color for the spot. Biden isn't expected to have formal sitdowns with those remaining candidates until mid-to-late July, and will likely deliver a decision in early August, CNN reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

I'm the Gap like Banana Republic and Old Navy
Kanye West and Gap have reached a 10-year deal for 'Yeezy Gap'

9:17 a.m.
Yeezy x Gap
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Let's go back, back to the Gap.

Kanye West might be a billionaire these days, but he's going full circle with his new collaboration with the Gap to launch an apparel line for men, women, and kids called Yeezy Gap, Bloomberg reports. While West's line is still in the design phase at this point, it is expected to roll out in stores and online early next year.

West and the Gap "agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with the option to renew after five years," The New York Times reports, based on conversations with a person familiar with the negotiations. "At the five-year point, Gap is hoping that Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales. For context, Gap's brand brought in $4.6 billion in global revenue last year." The line is expected be much more affordable than typical Yeezy clothing, which is a staple of global fashion weeks and retails for hundreds.

West's line with the Gap won't, however, include his popular footwear products, which are made and distributed by Adidas. The sneaker side of Yeezy has previously been valued at $3 billion, Bloomberg reports.

West notably worked at the Gap while he was a high schooler in Chicago, and the store has made it into his lyrics, especially on the semi-autobiographical 2004 album The College Dropout. "It's funny that I worked at the Gap in high school," West told Paper in 2015, "because in my past 15 years it seems like that's the place I stood in my creative path — to be the gap, the bridge." Jeva Lange

