10 things you need to know today: July 6, 2020

Frederick Douglass statue toppled in New York

Vandals toppled a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Rochester, New York, on Sunday, on the anniversary of his July 5, 1852 speech, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July." The statue was torn from its pedestal and left about 50 feet away, near the Genesee River gorge. Douglass, a former slave, delivered his famous speech to the Ladies' Anti-Slavery Society at Corinthian Hall in downtown Rochester, telling listeners that the United States could not claim to be living up to its ideals as long as slaves were not free. Douglass said the signers of the Declaration of Independence were "great" men, but it was hypocritical to celebrate the Fourth of July while permitting slavery. To a slave, he said, Independence Day is "a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim." [USA Today]