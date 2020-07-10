10 things you need to know today: July 10, 2020

WHO revises guidance, says airborne coronavirus transmission possible

The World Health Organization published a revised guidance on Thursday saying that the coronavirus could become airborne in some environments, so it could not rule out the possible airborne transmission of the virus in "indoor crowded spaces." It mentioned choir practices, restaurants, and gyms as places where airborne transmission could occur. The WHO said that clusters traced to enclosed spaces, often with poor ventilation, could be evidence of airborne infection but also could have been caused by infected surfaces and respiratory droplets that have long been considered the main path of infection. The WHO said further research was necessary. The new guidance came days after 239 scientists published a letter urging the WHO to take a closer look at possible airborne transmission of the virus. [CNBC]