10 things you need to know today: July 11, 2020

Hong Kong opposition holds primary elections despite government warnings

Hong Kong's opposition parties on Saturday set up polling booths across the city for primary elections in the hopes of selecting pro-democracy candidates who stand a chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September. The decision to move forward with the elections comes in the wake of a new national security law passed by China that severely limits Hong Kong's autonomy. It's unclear how many, if any, pro-democracy candidates will be allowed to run in the September elections, as government officials warned that those "organizing, planning, and participating" in the primary might breach the law, which targets people who commit what the government deems offenses of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Still, activists like Joshua Wong said they were determined to go through with the voting "to let Beijing know Hong Kongers never bow down to China." [Agence France Presse, Reuters]