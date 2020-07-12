10 things you need to know today: July 12, 2020

Press glimpses Trump wearing a mask for first time

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the White House press corps saw President Trump wearing a face mask as he visited wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. Trump has been inconsistent with his stance on masks, at one point saying he is "all for" them, but he's also mocked other people for wearing face coverings and said he believes they only do so because it's "politically correct." On Saturday, though, Trump said he thinks masks are the right call "when you're in a hospital, especially." Trump reportedly wore a mask earlier this year while touring a Ford plant in Michigan, but said he refused to keep it on in front of the press because he didn't want to give in to media criticism. [CNN, Fox News]