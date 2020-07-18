10 things you need to know today: July 18, 2020

Report: Police didn't check on Breonna Taylor for 20 minutes after shooting her

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told investigators she was alive for at least five minutes after being shot by police, but records show she did not receive medical attention for more than 20 minutes, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March while she was inside with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Police were executing a no-knock warrant. According to the report, records show police "didn't radio in to dispatch about Taylor being inside the apartment until 1:10 a.m. — nearly a half-hour after she was shot by police." Officials have said they couldn't go back into the apartment until Walker was in handcuffs, and the coroner told The New York Times that Taylor likely died in "less than a minute." [Louisville Courier-Journal, The New York Times]