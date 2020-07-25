10 things you need to know today: July 25, 2020

CDC says one-third of coronavirus patients have ongoing symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said as many as a third of coronavirus patients who were never hospitalized do not recover within three weeks of their diagnosis and instead experience ongoing symptoms like fatigue or a cough. One patient, who is reportedly on day 129 of her recovery, told NBC News the CDC's report "is monumental" for people dealing with prolonged recoveries. The acknowledgment comes shortly after the CDC updated its quarantine guidelines, which now say people with mild to moderate cases can leave their isolation after 10 days, the point at which the agency no longer considers a person to be infectious. So while symptoms can last for much longer, it appears the CDC does not consider those patients to be a transmission risk. [NBC News, The Washington Post]