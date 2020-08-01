10 things you need to know today: August 1, 2020

England pauses lockdown easing, French cases spike

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday it was time to "squeeze the brake pedal" on the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England after an increase in cases for the first time since May. England's chief medical officer, Prof. Chris Whitty, added that the country has "probably reached near the limit, or the limits, of what we can do in terms of opening up society." Cases are also on the rise in other European countries, including France, which has seen more than 1,300 new infections per day for the last three days. At the beginning of July, the number of daily new cases in France had dropped to several hundred. It's been suggested the recent spike is related to increased holiday travel. [The Guardian, BBC]