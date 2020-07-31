See More Speed Reads
Microsoft reportedly eyes buying TikTok as Trump says 'we may be banning' it

4:59 p.m.
TikTok
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, The New York Times reports.

This news of the potential acquisition of TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, comes as President Trump on Friday said that the U.S. may ban the video app. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously said the U.S. is "certainly looking at" a potential ban of TikTok due to national security concerns.

"We're looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters on Friday. "We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options. ... We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok."

The Times reports it's "unclear how advanced the talks" are between TikTok and Microsoft at this time but writes that "any deal could help alter TikTok's ownership." Amid scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, TikTok has said it has "never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked," and CEO Kevin Mayer earlier this week wrote, "TikTok has become the latest target, but we are not the enemy."

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Friday that Trump is set to announce that his administration is ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok, with this move possibly coming "as soon as Friday." Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Josh Hawley's good idea to stop modern slavery

5:20 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

The reality of modern slavery and its role in nearly every consumer good purchased by the American people is as undeniable as it is difficult to extricate from global supply chains. If you own any cotton garment, for example, there is a 20 percent chance that it is sourced from Xinjiang in China, the "autonomous region" in which more than a million Uighur Muslims are subject to forced labor and other horrors.

A recent piece of legislation introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley would help to change this. The bill presented by the Missouri Republican would among other things require companies to certify that slave labor is not present at any point along their supply chains and implement a detailed auditing process that would include interviews with management and labor and independent review of documents. It would also institute severe penalties, with amounts as high as $500 million, for noncompliance.

This seems like a no-brainer, right? Alas, not all economists agree. In a piece for Bloomberg, George Mason University's Tyler Cowen argues that, in fact, requiring American companies not to employ slaves is a bad idea because it will make products ranging from texiles to food more expensive: "[R]ather than buying shrimp from Southeast Asia," he writes, "a retailer might place an order for more salmon from Norway, where it is quite sure there is no slavery going on ... The losers will be U.S. consumers, who will face higher prices and less choice."

Who would have thought that it costs more to buy something when it is produced by someone who works in humane conditions for a living wage? The next thing we're going to hear is that not being allowed to pollute our rivers and streams places an undue burden on our already-struggling multinational corporations.

There is a reason we call economics the dismal science. Matthew Walther

Watch this
Edit

ICE agents defend policy they knew would increase border deaths: 'That's not the same as actively killing those people.'

5:12 p.m.
The Arizona-Sonora borderlands with Mexico.
DANIEL WOOLFOLK FOR AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix's forthcoming six-part docuseries Immigration Nation is being hailed as "the most important TV show you'll see in 2020" and a "damning examination of how ICE and the immigration system" operate. One of the most disturbing moments comes when ICE agents defend a policy of pushing migrants into known dangerous territory — both to make them easier to catch, and also evidently because it could result in their deaths.

The policy dates back to the 1990s, when politicians wanted to force migrants to cross in more remote areas. "There are policy documents where they're trying to evaluate the efficacy of this program and the one that has always stuck with me is this … document that says 'ways of measuring the effectiveness of prevention through deterrence,'" explains Jason De León, a UCLA anthropologist studying Latin American migration, in Immigration Nation. "And one of the metrics they have is a rise in migrant deaths."

The Trump administration has notably focused its efforts on prevention through deterrence, despite the fact that the strategy is a proven failure. Under President Trump, migrant deaths have increased, with 2019 being one of the worst years on record, with at least 810 confirmed border deaths.

ICE agents in Immigration Nation have complained about the way they're perceived, and one agent, "Mike," defends the controversial policy, arguing "to say the government knew ahead of time that if they did X, Y, and Z, an outcome of that would be increased deaths, that's not the same as actively killing those people." He added that ICE doesn't put people in a "death funnel" because "that's a byproduct of the policy, but it's not the stated agenda."

But as De León puts it: "You couldn't go out there and shoot 3,000 migrants, but 3,000 to 5,000 deaths in Arizona can be explained as, like, 'people put themselves in harm's way.' … And people are dying, and we knew they were gonna die … They're dying right now." Watch Immigration Nation on Netflix starting Monday. Jeva Lange

The show must go on
Edit

Critics say a new Zoom horror movie shot from quarantine is surprisingly good

4:09 p.m.
Host
Shudder

This weekend on streaming, horror fans can find themselves being scared silly by ... Zoom backgrounds?

Shudder, the horror-focused streaming service, has debuted a new 56-minute horror film called Host, which takes place entirely on Zoom and was made from quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Following a group of six friends whose weekly Zoom call turns dark when they decide to conduct a seance, the movie was "conceived, shot and edited in 12 weeks," and it came together after a video of 28-year-old director Rob Savage pranking his friends on Zoom went viral back in April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

With this incredibly fast timeline in mind, critics say the end result works surprisingly well. Host currently holds a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 14 reviews, with The New York Times saying Savage "finds a surprising amount of ingenuity" in the premise, while Pajiba says that it's a "satisfyingly scary picture," The Guardian says it's a "genuinely effective little chiller," and the Austin Chronicle dubs it "one of the most brutally innovative horrors of the last few years."

Not only was the film produced during the pandemic, but it incorporates the coronavirus crisis into its plot, and RogerEbert.com writes that it's "nice to see that the first horror movie to specifically address our present hellish circumstances is as unpretentious and tidy as it is."

Host is just the latest horror film to take place entirely on computer screens after movies like 2014's Unfriended and 2013's The Den, though given how well this particular project seems to have worked out despite coronavirus production shutdowns, one can only assume many more like it will be on the way. As the subgenre expands, though, topping the horrors of a particularly boring Zoom meeting at work may remain too great a task. Brendan Morrow

Opinion
Edit

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picked the wrong statue to criticize

3:59 p.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., NY) has some thoughts about St. Damien of Molokai, the 19th-century Belgian missionary priest who ministered to a leper colony in the Aloha State.

In an Instagram story uploaded Thursday, the congresswoman, who once complained about not being able to afford an apartment after being elected to a position that pays her $174,000 a year and will provide her with free health-care and other benefits for the rest of her life, singled out a statue of Damien, who lived in vowed poverty and eventually died of leprosy himself, as a representative example of "what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks [sic] like." She was not referring to the saint's life or manner of conduct, but to the fact that he is memorialized inside the Capitol while Queen Lili'uokalani, the last monarch of the kingdom of Hawaii, is not.

Ocasio-Cortez is probably not aware of the fact that the statue of the saint is a replica of one that stands outside the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu, that he spoke and preached in the Hawaiian language, that his feast day is a holiday in Hawaii, or that he is routinely named in lists of the most admired figures in modern Hawaiian history. After Damien was canonized in 2009, President Obama wrote the following words to Pope Benedict XVI:

Fr. Damien has also earned a special place in the hearts of Hawaiians. I recall many stories from my youth about his tireless work there to care for those suffering from leprosy who had been cast out. Following in the steps of Jesus’ ministry to the lepers, Fr. Damien challenged the stigmatizing effects of disease, giving voice to the voiceless and ultimately sacrificing his own life to bring dignity to so many. [Obama]

Nor is Damien's fame limited to these shores or to the Catholic faithful. When a Scottish clergyman referred to Damien as "a coarse, dirty man" in a letter, his fellow Presbyterian Robert Louis Stevenson responded with a 6,000-word essay in praise of the saint. In his native country Damien has been named De Grootste Belg, "the greatest Belgian." Gandhi once quipped that neither politics nor journalism had produced many "heroes who compare with Father Damien of Molokai."

To be fair, Ocasio-Cortez is not actually calling St. Damien a white supremacist. I’m sure she would agree that lots of people can exemplify "patriarchy and white supremacist culture" by having statues of themselves erected for their heroic service to non-white communities. She just picked a bad example. Nobody’s perfect. Matthew Walther

'a highly sophisticated attack'
Edit

Authorities arrest alleged 'mastermind' of massive Twitter hack, a 17-year-old from Florida

3:26 p.m.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A teenager has been arrested in Florida in connection with this month's massive Twitter hack.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren on Friday announced that 17-year-old Graham Clark, who lives in Tampa, Florida, was arrested "for being the mastermind behind" the July 15 Twitter hack, WFLA reports. The hack saw high-profile accounts, including those belonging to former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, taken over to promote a Bitcoin scam, which involved asking followers to send money to a Bitcoin address while claiming double that amount would be returned.

Clark has been hit with 30 felony charges, including one count of organized fraud and 17 counts of communications Fraud, Warren said. He allegedly gained access to Twitter's internal controls "through compromising a Twitter employee" and then received more than $100,000 in Bitcoin using the high-profile accounts.

No information was provided about whether Clark worked alone in the hack, but a statement said the suspect was arrested following a "complex nationwide investigation" conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Make no mistake, this was not an ordinary 17 year old," Warren said. "This was a highly sophisticated attack on a magnitude not seen before. It could have been an extremely high amount of loss."

Twitter on Friday said that "we appreciate the swift actions of law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to cooperate as the case progresses." Brendan Morrow

'it doesn't matter'
Edit

Fauci shoots down 'flawed' hydroxychloroquine study: 'You can peer review something that's a bad study'

2:39 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is once again reiterating that hydroxychloroquine has not been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, testified before Congress on Friday and told lawmakers that the "overwhelming cumulative evidence" indicates that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that President Trump has promoted, has "no therapeutic efficacy" against the novel coronavirus. He was questioned by one lawmaker about this, with Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) bringing up a Henry Ford Health System study suggesting it reduces the death rate among coronavirus patients. Fauci quickly shot this down, though, explaining that this study he's citing had "a number of issues."

"That study is a flawed study," Fauci said. "...It is not a randomized, placebo-controlled trial."

When Luetkemeyer challenged Fauci on this, noting that the study was peer reviewed, Fauci laughed and shot back, "It doesn't matter. You can peer review something that's a bad study." Fauci went on to emphasize that no randomized, placebo-controlled trial has "shown any efficacy for hydroxychloroquine," though he added that he'll be "the first one" to promote such a study that does.

"I just have to go with the data," Fauci added. "I don't have any horse in the game one way or the other."

Trump has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a potential COVID-19 treatment and even said he was taking it himself at one point, and earlier this week, he tweeted out a video promoting hydroxychloroquine that was ultimately removed from Twitter due to misinformation. Fauci subsequently reminded GMA that studies have indicated hydroxychloroquine is "not effective in coronavirus disease." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

St. Louis Cardinals are now the 3rd MLB team with positive COVID-19 tests

12:55 p.m.
Tyler O'Neill #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-RBI double against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on July 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

An MLB game is off once again after positive coronavirus tests.

On Friday, a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed after Cardinals employees tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN and The Associated Press report.

"We are supportive of Major League Baseball's decision to postpone today's game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow," Brewers President David Stearns said on Friday, per USA Today. "The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities."

This comes days after a Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak prompted the MLB's first game cancellation related to COVID-19, with the Marlins' season subsequently being put on hold. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, though no players have, CNN reports.

But as ESPN notes, the Cardinals' COVID-19 tests are the "first positive tests the sport has seen outside of the East Coast," and with the 2020 season having barely begun, according to The Washington Post, "six teams, or 20 percent of the league, will sit idle Friday due to coronavirus-related postponements." Brendan Morrow

