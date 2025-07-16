July 16 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include the Epstein files landing on everyone's summer reading list, and the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a man and woman in summer clothes outside a bookstore. They are looking at their phones. The bookstore has a sign in the window that reads “Top Summer Reading Wish List.” The sign below that sign has a bunch of topics that spell out “EPSTEIN” with their first letter. The topics are Entertainment, Paranormal, Sci-Fi, True Crime, Events in History, Interesting Memories and Nonfiction.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place in a hospital room. A man is in bed speaking to a woman. The man says, “Six months? I was in a coma for six months?? You mean I missed Trump ending the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, bringing down inflation, and releasing the Epstein files?”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸