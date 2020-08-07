10 things you need to know today: August 7, 2020

NOAA warns of 'extremely active' hurricane season in updated forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a Thursday forecast that it's anticipating an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 that could be "one of the busiest on record." NOAA said there could be 19 to 25 named storms, up from the average of 12 named storms in a season. Of the up to 25 named storms expected this year, between seven and 11 will become hurricanes, and three to six will be "major" hurricanes, NOAA said. The Atlantic hurricane season is "off to a rapid pace" with nine named storms already, though there are usually only about two named storms by now, the agency said. This new projection came after last week's Hurricane Isaias left at least nine people dead and knocked out power for millions. [CNN, The Washington Post]