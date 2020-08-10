10 things you need to know today: August 10, 2020

U.S. confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 5 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 5 million on Sunday, with about 163,000 deaths. The number of daily new infections appears to have leveled off, with the average over the last week hovering around 54,000, still below the peak seven-day average of 67,902 recorded on July 19. The latest milestone came as states continue to take different prevention approaches in the absence of a clear national policy. After infections and deaths fell sharply in early epicenter New York, there were sharp increases in the South and West, especially in states that lifted lockdowns early so businesses could start reopening. Now cases are spiking in other parts of the Midwest and West, with infections rising in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, and the Dakotas. [The Associated Press, The Washington Post]