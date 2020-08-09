Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship

-
Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA Championship10:10 p.m.
-
At least 97,000 U.S. kids tested positive for coronavirus over last 2 weeks of July11:11 p.m.
-
New Zealand records 100 days without a new domestic coronavirus case9:29 p.m.
-
Primary voting temporarily halted in Puerto Rico due to a lack of ballots8:54 p.m.
-
Protests erupt in Belarus as opposition fears presidential election was rigged8:10 p.m.
-
Lead coronavirus relief bill negotiators weigh in on Trump's executive orders2:37 p.m.
-
National security adviser: 'Almost nothing' left to sanction 'of the Russians'1:40 p.m.
-
4 surprising reasons scientists think asymptomatic coronavirus cases are so common12:38 p.m.
10:10 p.m.
11:11 p.m.
9:29 p.m.
8:54 p.m.
8:10 p.m.
2:37 p.m.
1:40 p.m.
12:38 p.m.