10 things you need to know today: August 14, 2020

Trump fuels false birtherism claims about Kamala Harris

President Trump on Thursday praised the author of a Newsweek op-ed that falsely suggested that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) might not be eligible to be vice president, depending on the immigration status of her parents when she was born. Harris was born in Oakland, California, and is therefore indisputably eligible as a U.S. citizen at birth. But Trump, who previously repeated baseless claims that former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S., told reporters there were "very serious" questions about Harris' eligibility, although he said he had "no idea if that's right." The Biden campaign condemned Trump as the "leader of the grotesque, racist birther movement" against Obama, making it "unsurprising, but no less abhorrent," that he is telling "demonstrably false lies." [The Washington Post, CNN]