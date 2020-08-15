10 things you need to know today: August 15, 2020

CDC: Recovered coronavirus patients don't need to quarantine, get tested for 3 months

In updated coronavirus guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who have recovered from COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested (as long as they don't develop symptoms) for three months after recuperating, suggesting immunity may last that long. Recovered patients should still socially distance and wear masks, the agency says. The guidance is reportedly based on studies that have found no evidence of people getting re-infected in that span after recovering. Longer term studies will be needed to determine how long protection could really last, however. In related news, the Food and Drug Administration is recommending that people who have been exposed to the virus, but lack symptoms, should avoid getting rapid COVID-19 tests, and instead should receive more sensitive PCR tests, which take longer but are considered more accurate. [The Washington Post, NBC News]