10 things you need to know today: August 16, 2020

Russia prepared to offer Belarus military assistance

The Kremlin on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that Moscow was ready to offer Minsk military assistance if necessary to quell anti-government protests in Belarus. Russia also said external pressure was being applied to the country, but did not say from where. The announcement comes after Lukashenko appealed to his longtime ally in the wake of demonstrations calling for his resignation after a disputed presidential election victory. Lukashenko has been in power for 26 years, but the so-called "last dictator in Europe" is facing one of the most serious challenges to his reign yet. The relationship between Lukashenko and Putin has been more precarious than usual lately, with the former eschewing deeper economic and political ties with Moscow, but Russia reportedly fears Belarus leaving its sphere of influence. [BBC, Reuters]