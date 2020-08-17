10 things you need to know today: August 17, 2020

Record heat wave, lightning strikes fuel California wildfires

The temperature in Death Valley, Calif., rose to 130 degrees on Sunday afternoon, possibly a world record for August. If validated, the temperature would be one of the three highest recorded on the planet ever, if not the highest. The rise came as triple-digit temperatures in California, along with freak lightning and high winds, contributed to wildfires raging across the state. A rare fire tornado was reported north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Reno said it planned to investigate the phenomenon as soon as the wildfire was under control. Moisture from an offshore tropical storm caused lightning in the Bay Area and elsewhere that ignited new spot fires. The heat wave also has resulted in rolling blackouts in parts of the state. [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]