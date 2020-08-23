10 things you need to know today: August 23, 2020

Trump claims 'deep state' operatives are slowing FDA's coronavirus treatment development

President Trump on Friday tweeted that "the deep state, or whoever, over at the" Food and Drug Administration is "making it very difficult for drug companies" to enroll people in coronavirus vaccine and therapy trials. "Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after Nov. 3," he added, suggesting that the agency's operatives were attempting to halt a life-saving, pandemic-altering coronavirus treatment to keep him from winning re-election. There is no evidence to back up the claim and the FDA, drug companies, and researchers are, on the contrary, working at an unprecedented pace to deliver something that will curb the spread of the coronavirus. As Politico notes, the FDA is not in charge of who enrolls in drug company trials. [President Donald Trump, Politico]