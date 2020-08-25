10 things you need to know today: August 25, 2020

2 dozen former GOP lawmakers endorse Biden

More than two dozen former Republican lawmakers on Monday endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president. The announcement by the "Republicans for Biden" group came on the day the GOP opened its national convention and formally nominated President Trump and Vice President Pence for re-election. The group backing Biden included former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and former Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania. Biden, who served in the Senate before his eight years as Barack Obama's vice president, has touted his support from Republicans as a key part of the broad coalition he is trying to build during the campaign. "There are a lot of former Republican members of Congress who are unhappy with the direction of the party," said Dent, who announced his support for Biden last week. He added: "They are concerned about this party becoming so Trumpian, frankly, driven by the power of one man." [CNN]