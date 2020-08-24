-
The postmaster general tried to stop Trump's attacks on the Post Office. An hour later, Trump did it again.3:43 p.m.
New York attorney general takes legal action against Trump Organization3:08 p.m.
The wackiest moments of the 2020 RNC roll call2:04 p.m.
Putin critic Navalny was poisoned, German hospital says12:53 p.m.
Biden calls for police accountability following shooting of Jacob Blake12:47 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly encouraged Trump to crack down on TikTok, and now it's planning to sue12:42 p.m.
Brendan Gleeson expertly channels Trump in the trailer for The Comey Rule11:42 a.m.
Pence helped secure 2nd term with Trump by reportedly remaining 'relentlessly positive' on coronavirus11:39 a.m.
