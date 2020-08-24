See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
The postmaster general tried to stop Trump's attacks on the Post Office. An hour later, Trump did it again.

3:43 p.m.
Postmaster general Louis DeJoy
Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Postmaster Louis DeJoy isn't thrilled with President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting either.

DeJoy, a Trump appointee, testified before Congress on Monday regarding the wave of delays and concerning changes he has overseen within the United States Postal Service over the past few months. The inability to promise on-time deliveries is becoming especially worrisome as the 2020 election draws closer — and as Trump continues to stoke fear regarding all the mail-in voting that's about to happen.

As the COVID-19 pandemic extends into the fall, local election commissions are encouraging everyone to vote early and by mail to avoid putting poll workers and themselves at risk. But Trump, who has voted by mail plenty of times in the past, has tried to establish distrust in the electoral system by falsely claiming mail-in ballots are wrought with fraud. When asked Monday whether he has discouraged Trump from pushing these falsities, DeJoy said he has "put word around to different people that this is not helpful." "I've spoken to people that are friends of mine, who are associated with the campaign," DeJoy, a major donor to Trump in 2016, continued.

But Trump apparently wasn't listening. Less than an hour later as he gave his first of four speeches at the Republican National Convention, Trump repeated his false fear-mongering about mail-in voting. "This is the greatest scam in the history of politics," Trump said, once again falsely claiming Democrats are trying to steal the election from him using mail-in voting. Absentee voting, which Trump claims is actually just fine, is the same thing as mail-in voting, which he claims isn't. Both are perfectly legitimate ways to vote, especially in a pandemic. Kathryn Krawczyk

See you in court
New York attorney general takes legal action against Trump Organization

3:08 p.m.
Eric Trump
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The attorney general of New York is taking legal action against the Trump Organization amid an investigation into the company.

Attorney General Letitia James' office in a legal filing on Monday asked a judge to force the Trump Organization to provide information it has been seeking in a probe of the company's financial dealings, The Washington Post reports. The investigation is focused on whether the Trump Organization "improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump's assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits," a filing said, per CNN.

James' office said she's seeking to compel testimony from Eric Trump, the president's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, as well as "thousands of documents" that are being withheld. Eric Trump, according to James, has refused to provide testimony despite previously agreeing to an interview that was to take place last month.

"For months, the Trump Organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said. "They have stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath."

The New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization was opened after Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, told Congress in 2019 that Trump "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes," as well as "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." The Trump Organization's chief legal officer, Alan Garten, said that James' "continued harassment of the company as we approach the election (and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention) once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics." Brendan Morrow

RNC 2020
The wackiest moments of the 2020 RNC roll call

2:04 p.m.

The Republican National Convention's Monday roll call nominating President Trump was interesting, to say the least.

Things started out raucous right off the bat as Arizona's delegate declared "unborn babies matter" to cheers from the crowd. Louisiana's delegate took that further, saying Joe Biden is "hiding in the dark, waiting to take the lives of our unborn babies."

Maryland's delegate David Bossie, who was a deputy campaign chair for Trump in 2016, made one of the most notable slip-ups during his speech advocating for Trump. "Maryland is home of the underground railroad an two of our greatest segregationists," Bossie said before correcting that to "abolitionists." Washington, D.C.'s delegate reflected that sentiment, saying Trump would "carry on" the "legacy" of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Montana's delegate, meanwhile, renamed his state "Trumptana," where "we fish, we hunt, we boat, and we have at least five guns in every home." Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, later appeared and spent a lot more time talking about his state's stereotypes than its support for Trump. "New Hampshire is known for our maple syrup, comedian Adam Sandler, poet Robert Frost, and New York Times bestselling author Corey Lewandowski," he joked, before casting the state's 22 delegates for Trump.

North Carolina's delegate, a self-described "nutmegger," cast some "spicy votes" for Trump.

And Rhode Island's delegate recognized a weekend boat parade for Trump in her state and mentioned "we eat a lot of calamari," though she didn't have a platter to share with the crowd. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
Putin critic Navalny was poisoned, German hospital says

12:53 p.m.
Alexei Navalny
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian hospital claimed last week that a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't poisoned — but a hospital in Berlin says tests suggest that he was.

Charite Hospital in Berlin on Monday said that Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and Putin critic who fell ill last week, is suffering from "intoxication by a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors," CNN reports. It did not identify the substance he was allegedly poisoned with.

Navalny was hospitalized last week after falling ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his press secretary said at the time that "we suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea." A state-run hospital in Siberia, however, subsequently said that "we do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning," claiming that he suffered from "a sudden drop in blood sugar" due to a "metabolic disorder," CBS News reports.

The Russian doctors at that point were not permitting Navalny to be transferred to a hospital in Germany, saying he was too unstable, but he later did arrive in Berlin to be treated. Charite Hospital on Monday said that Navalny is still in a coma and that "his state of health is serious, but there is currently no acute danger to his life."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a statement on Monday said that after the hospital's findings, "those responsible must be identified and held accountable." Brendan Morrow

police investigations
Biden calls for police accountability following shooting of Jacob Blake

12:47 p.m.
biden
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation" into the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was shot by police officers on Sunday.

Blake is in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital. Cellphone video captured by a witness shows two officers with their guns drawn following Blake as he walks to an SUV, and when he opens the driver's side door, shots are fired, Kenosha News reports. Hundreds of protesters gathered on Sunday night to condemn the shooting and the Kenosha Police Department. Video showed police spraying tear gas at the protesters, and soon after Kenosha County declared an emergency curfew.

"This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force," Biden said in a statement. "The officers must be held accountable."

"Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others," the statement continues. "We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us."

tiktok takedown
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly encouraged Trump to crack down on TikTok, and now it's planning to sue

12:42 p.m.
TikTok logo.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok announced in a Monday blog post that it will sue the Trump administration.

President Trump has repeatedly tossed around the idea of a ban on the Chinese-owned video app, and earlier in August, ordered American companies to stop doing business with TikTok's parent company ByteDance. The order "strips the rights" of TikTok users "without any evidence to justify such an extreme action," TikTok said in its blog post, adding that it "strongly disagree[s] with the administration's position that TikTok is a national security threat. So it will file a lawsuit against the administration, arguing the order violates TikTok's due process rights.

TikTok's announcement comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have been the root of Trump's threat. In a speech in Washington, D.C. in October, Zuckerberg told Georgetown University students that "TikTok doesn't share Facebook's commitment to freedom of expression," posing a "risk to American values," the Journal writes. He reportedly repeated that message in meetings with Trump and other lawmakers, seemingly convincing them that cracking down on TikTok was a higher priority than regulating Facebook. Kathryn Krawczyk

comey-ing soon
Brendan Gleeson expertly channels Trump in the trailer for The Comey Rule

11:42 a.m.

Showtime is inviting viewers to relive the last presidential election just before the next one.

The network on Monday debuted the first full trailer for The Comey Rule, its new miniseries based on former FBI Director James Comey's book A Higher Loyalty. Jeff Daniels stars as Comey, while Brendan Gleeson plays President Trump, who in the trailer is seen asking for "loyalty" from the FBI director at their infamous 2017 meeting. Trump also asks Comey to "lift this Russia cloud," as Comey has said the president asked of him.

The trailer also shows Comey learning Trump won the 2016 presidential election, with actual footage from the election interspersed, and he's later told that he went to the FBI "to put bad guys away, not to help them become president."

The Comey Rule features the "first depiction ever of Donald Trump as a dramatic character," as director Billy Ray told Vanity Fair last month. So how can an actor manage to accurately capture someone like Trump, especially when audiences are so very familiar with him? According to Ray, the goal was to actually tone down reality.

"Everywhere that we could, we dialed it down," Ray told Vanity Fair. "We made the contrast between the bags under his eyes and the orange skin softer than it actually is. We made the hair a little less cartoonish than it actually is. We made the suits fit a little bit better. We went out of our way to play fair because we felt we owed that to the public."

The Comey Rule was set to air after the 2020 presidential election against the objections of Ray, who was pushing for a pre-election date, as was Comey himself. The network has since adjusted the schedule and plans to debut the two-night miniseries on Sept. 27. Brendan Morrow

loyalty to a fault
Pence helped secure 2nd term with Trump by reportedly remaining 'relentlessly positive' on coronavirus

11:39 a.m.
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

How did Vice President Mike Pence secure President Trump's trust in a historically tumultuous administration? Very, very carefully.

Over the past four years, Pence has done everything he can to avoid blocking Trump's spotlight, allies and administration officials tell The Washington Post. That "durable and close" relationship secured Pence's spot on Trump's 2020 ticket, one Pence ally said — but also reportedly came at the expense of the advice Pence delivered Trump on coronavirus.

As the head of America's COVID-19 response, Pence has delivered "detailed instructions for governors about how they can request federal resources and assistance," and "gone out of his way to compliment" them in a very un-Trumpian manner, the Post writes. But some aides also say Pence has "painted a 'relentlessly positive' picture" of the virus to Trump, perhaps harming his coronavirus response, the Post continues. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Post that Pence always gave Trump an "optimistic" view of the virus, but that didn't stop him from presenting "darker" news when necessary.

Beyond his positive coronavirus spin, Pence's allies maintain he has never stepped beyond his current duties to imply he'll seek the presidency in 2024. That political future is uncertain anyway because, as one Republican operative told the Post, "Who do you talk to who's fired up for Mike Pence?" And if 2020 doesn't work out, it's even more clear Pence is headed for the "markdown bin," allies say. Read more about what's next for Pence at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

