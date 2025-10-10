Judge blocks Trump’s Guard deployment in Chicago
The president is temporarily blocked from federalizing the Illinois National Guard or deploying any Guard units in the state
What happened
A federal judge in Chicago Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from federalizing the Illinois National Guard or deploying any Guard units in the state, saying there was growing evidence that the administration’s “perceptions of events are simply unreliable” and the addition of troops to anti-ICE protests would “only add fuel to the fire” that Trump officials “themselves have started.”
Who said what
At Thrusday's hearing, U.S. District Judge April Perry pressed Justice Department lawyer Eric Hamilton on the scope of Trump’s Guard mission in Illinois. “I am very much struggling to figure out where this would ever stop,” she said after he would not commit to the deployment remaining aimed at protecting federal property and federal agents. Hamilton argued that Trump has an expansive, non-reviewable right to send in the National Guard in times of rebellion or unmanaged lawlessness. Perry, appointed by President Joe Biden, said she had “seen no credible evidence that there is a danger of a rebellion” in Illinois.
State and local officials cheered the decision. “Donald Trump is not a king — and his administration is not above the law,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on X. Perry’s bench ruling was the latest pushback from federal courts to Trump’s use of federal forces against immigrants and protesters. Last weekend, a Trump-appointed judge in Portland blocked his Guard deployment to Portland.
But a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday “seemed poised to permit Trump to deploy the guard in Oregon,” Politico said. The “dueling court hearings vividly illustrated the different approaches” from judges to Trump’s “domestic use of the military over the objections of local authorities,” and this 9th Circuit panel — especially its two Trump appointees — maintained that the president “deserves extremely broad latitude in this area.”
What next?
Perry said her temporary restraining order would last at least 14 days and she would issue a written ruling this afternoon. It was “not immediately clear” what would happen with the roughly 200 Texas National Guard members and 300 Illinois troops “already mobilized and deployed” outside Chicago, said The New York Times. The Trump administration was expected to appeal.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
October 10 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include overcoming enmity, a new healthcare plan for Americans, ICE agents vs. Lady Liberty and more
-
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?
The Explainer Activist María Corina Machado wins prestigious prize, despite public campaign by Donald Trump
-
October books: an academic analysis of Taylor Swift and the solution to your digital addiction
The Week Recommends This month's new releases include ‘Taylor’s Version’ by Stephanie Burt, ‘Enshittification’ by Cory Doctorow and ‘Minor Black Figures’ by Brandon Taylor
-
Gaza peace deal: why did Trump succeed where Biden failed?
Today's Big Question As the first stage of a ceasefire begins, Trump’s unique ‘just-get-it-done’ attitude may have proven pivotal to negotiations
-
Trump urges jail for Illinois, Chicago leaders
Speed Read The Texas National Guard begin operations in the Chicago area
-
The party bringing Trump-style populism to Japan
Under The Radar Far-right party is ‘shattering’ the belief that Japan is ‘immune’ to populism’
-
Bondi stonewalls on Epstein, Comey in Senate face-off
Speed Read Attorney General Pam Bondi denied charges of using the Justice Department in service of Trump’s personal vendettas
-
Can Trump bully Netanyahu into Gaza peace?
Today's Big Question The Israeli leader was ‘strong-armed’ into new peace deal
-
Court allows Trump’s Texas troops to head to Chicago
Speed Read Trump is ‘using our service members as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities,’ said Gov. J.B. Pritzker
-
The GOP: Merging flag and cross
Feature Donald Trump has launched a task force to pursue “anti-Christian policies”
-
Five key questions about the Gaza peace deal
The Explainer Many ‘unresolved hurdles’ remain before Donald Trump’s 20-point plan can get the go-ahead