10 things you need to know today: September 6, 2020

Harris predicts scientists, health experts won't have last word on vaccine efficacy

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that's set to air Sunday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was asked if she would receive a coronavirus vaccine approved before the November election. Harris responded by saying she "would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about." The senator added that she doesn't think scientists and public health experts will have the last word on a vaccine's efficacy. "If past is prologue than they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined," she said. "Because [Trump's] looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he's grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not." [CNN, The Week]