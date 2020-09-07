10 things you need to know today: September 7, 2020

California wildfires set record for acres burned

California wildfires have burned nearly 2.1 million acres so far in 2020, surpassing the record for the most land scorched in the state in a single year, CAL Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said Sunday. "This is crazy," Cordova said. "We haven't even got into the October and November fire season, and we've broken the all-time record." The news came as a record-setting heat wave created new challenges for exhausted firefighters who had finally started making headway containing some of the biggest blazes. At least 224 people who had been trapped at Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreation site, were evacuated by helicopter on Sunday. The Creek Fire had blocked the only road out. About 20 of the rescued people had injuries such as broken bones and burns. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in five counties. Environmentalists say climate change will make such heat waves more common. [CNN]