See More Speed Reads
not too shabby
Edit

Tenet performs surprisingly well in its overseas debut amid pandemic

8:05 a.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has debuted overseas after multiple delays, and even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it performed unexpectedly well.

The film, which is the first big Hollywood blockbuster to be released since the COVID-19 pandemic began, took in $53 million over the weekend as it opened in 41 international markets, including the United Kingdom, France, and Korea, Variety reports.

This was a "surprisingly robust" opening, Variety wrote, while The Hollywood Reporter described the "better-than-expected" debut as a "major win for the moviegoing experience in the COVID-19 era," and Deadline hailed it as a "triumph." Granted, Forbes wrote that a $53 million overseas opening for Tenet would be considered "somewhat disappointing" under normal circumstances but notes that in light of the pandemic, it's a "very solid start." Some estimates had previously suggested Tenet's overseas opening would come in closer to $25 million.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chair Toby Emmerich said "we are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased," though he went on to note that "we know we're running a marathon, not a sprint," per Variety. Tenet was previously intended to open in July, but it was repeatedly delayed until finally settling on a debut beginning overseas in late August.

But all eyes are now on the film's opening in the United States, which it will be making this weekend without actually being able to play in some states like New York where theaters haven't been permitted to reopen. The film's performance will be the biggest indicator so far of whether audiences in America, where tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported every day, will feel safe going back to the movies. Brendan Morrow

Fake News
Edit

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise slammed for manipulating Ady Barkan interview with Joe Biden

8:02 a.m.
Ady Barkan
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) faced biting criticism Sunday over a video he posted that rearranged an interview between health care activist Ady Barkan and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to make it sound like Biden had agreed to "defund" the police. Barkan, who has ALS and speaks through a computer voice simulator, tweeted that he has "lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts," accused Scalise of having "doctored my words for your own political gain," and asked him to "remove this video immediately" and apologize to "the entire disability community."

Biden's answer about directing money to social services to ease the burden on police "has been featured in advertising worth millions of dollars that accuses Biden of wanting to 'defund' police," David Weigel reports at The Washington Post. But "when he's been asked directly about the 'defund the police' concept, Biden has frustrated critics on the right and left by rejecting it." Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said the decision to "doctor" Barkan's words was "both morally abhorrent and a sign of utter panic."

Scalise initially defended the video as a fair representation of Biden's answer, suggesting that "'redirecting' police funding" is the same as "defunding" the police. Scalise spokeswoman Lauren Fine told the Post the video had been "condensed" to "the essence of what he was asking." Twitter flagged the video as "manipulated," and Scalise tweeted late Sunday that he will "honor" Barkan's request "and remove the portion of his interview from our video."

"The rest of the video, which accused Democrats of stoking unrest, contained other clips that had been ripped from context," too, Weigel reports. Some Democrats argue that the unpopular idea of "defunding" the police saps support from more broadly popular proposals to redirect some police funding toward preventative programs. Scalise appears to be betting neither idea is popular. Peter Weber

portland protests
Edit

Portland shooting victim, possible suspect identified

6:30 a.m.

The man shot dead in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night after a tense pro-Trump truck parade through downtown was named Aaron "Jay" Danielson, according to Joey Gibson, founder of the far-right group Patriot Prayer. Danielson, who also apparently went by Jay Bishop, was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat when he was shot. Portland police have not provided any information on the shooting, including whether they believe it was connected to clashes between supporters of President Trump and counterprotesters.

Portland police are investigating a 48-year-old man as a possible suspect in the shooting, The Oregonian reports. The man, who was photographed walking away from the scene of the shooting, has described himself as a professional snowboarder and contractor, was cited for carrying a loaded gun at a July 5 demonstration. He wrote in a June 16 post that "today's protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms," he is "100 percent antifa" and he's "willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!" The Oregonian reports.

His social media pages Sunday were full of messages such as: "You better pray to God that the law gets to you first ... Because The Patriots are Storming!!"

The Patriot Prayer group, founded in 2016, has been a regular presence in Portland, even though it is based across the river in Washington state. Its demonstrations, sometimes with allied far-right groups like the Proud Boys, have often led to violent confrontations. Mike Baker, Seattle bureau chief for The New York Times, live-tweeted Saturday's truck parade, and he described the group's unscheduled detour through downtown on MSNBC Sunday.

Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler urged calm in a press conference Sunday, specifically asking people "seeking retribution" to stay out of Portland. "This is not the time to get hotheaded because you read something on Twitter that some guy made up in his mother's basement," he said. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced late Sunday that the Oregon State Police will return to downtown Portland to help the widely criticized local police. "We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," she said.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "unequivocally" condemned "this violence" and "every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right." Trump criticized Wheeler and tweeted, "Rest in peace Jay!" Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver rains fire and cold fury on the RNC 'racial panic' and the Kenosha troubles

5:03 a.m.

This week's Last Week Tonight was, unusually, about things that happened last week, "and the reason we're doing that is that this has been one hell of a week," John Oliver explained Sunday night. "Tonight we're going to talk about two things in particular: The Republican National Convention, and the horrific events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was repeatedly shot in the back by police and a vigilante killed two people."

Kimberly Guilfoyle's loud RNC speech "very much set the tone for the week," Oliver said. "The main theme of the convention seemed to be 'Telling Lies in Front of Flags,' because it was four days of a full-throated denial of objective reality," Oliver continued — most significantly the assertions that COVID-19 and racism are things of the past.

"A lot of the RNC's messaging on race seemed intended not so much to win over Black voters as to reassure white people that they could vote Republican without being racist," even as the GOP served up a "steady diet of barely disguised racial panic," Oliver said. That brought him to Kenosha, and the Fox News response: "Let's be clear: A 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle cannot maintain order, because a 17-year-old vigilante with a rifle trying to maintain order is himself the definition of disorder — except, of course, if you're a regular viewer of Tucker Carlson, a show that exists to teach its viewers precisely three things: property damage is violence, homicide is order, and pillows are for sale."

The police shooting of Blake and excuses for the white vigilante offer a clear "visual illustration of the differences between being Black and white in America," Oliver said, and "it's somehow especially infuriating" that the events in Kenosha happened concurrently with the RNC's simultaneous denial of racism and stoking of racial violence.

The "exhaustively depressing" reminders of racism were lightened a bit by the "genuinely extraordinary" NBA walkout, Oliver said. "History has repeatedly shown us the system does not respond until it is forced to," and "real discomfort is the only thing that's going to bring about real change here." Voting won't be nearly enough, he said, "because as much as I or the RNC would like to believe that Joe Biden will be an agent of radical change, there's just no reason to believe that." He ended on a fiery, NSFW note, and you can watch below. Peter Weber

Trump and Russia
Edit

DOJ official reportedly secretly stopped FBI, Mueller from examining Trump's financial ties to Russia

3:29 a.m.
Rod Rosenstein, Jeff Sessions, Andrew McCabe
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The FBI was sufficiently worried about President Trump's decades-long personal and financial ties to Russia that, in the days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the bureau reportedly launched a counterintelligence investigation of the president. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein quickly "curtailed the investigation without telling the bureau, all but ensuring it would go nowhere," The New York Times reports, citing former Justice Department and FBI officials.

The acting FBI director at the time, Andrew McCabe, had approved the counterintelligence investigation, reportedly believing Trump would quickly fire him too. And when Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel, "it was the most enormous exhale of my life," McCabe told New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt. Rosenstein left "the FBI with the impression that the special counsel would take on the investigation into the president as part of his broader duties," the Times reports. But privately, Rosenstein instructed Mueller "to conduct only a criminal investigation into whether anyone broke the law in connection with Russia's 2016 election interference," and then "shut it down," the Times continued.

"We opened this case in May 2017 because we had information that indicated a national security threat might exist, specifically a counterintelligence threat involving the president and Russia," McCabe told the Times. "I expected that issue and issues related to it would be fully examined by the special counsel team. If a decision was made not to investigate those issues, I am surprised and disappointed. I was not aware of that." Rosenstein, now retired, declined to comment.

While Mueller never looked into Trump's personal ties to Russia, the Senate Intelligence Committee did to a limited extent. It detailed the extensive links between Trump's campaign and Moscow, including Russian intelligence, and numerous unsubstantiated reports of "Trump's potentially compromising encounters with women in Moscow in 1996 and 2013" in a recent bipartisan report, the Times notes. "But the senators acknowledged they lacked access to the full picture, particularly any insight into Mr. Trump's finances." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Edit

The world's biggest rooftop greenhouse, roughly the size of 3 football fields, opens in Montreal

2:08 a.m.

At 163,800 square feet, Lufa Farms' new rooftop greenhouse in Montreal is the largest in the world, capable of harvesting 25,000 pounds of tomatoes and eggplants every week, year-round.

"Our mission has always been to grow food where people live and to grow it more sustainably," Lufa Farms, a grocery delivery service in Montreal, said in an Instagram post. The rooftop garden was completed on Aug. 26, and is almost the size of three football fields. It is on the top of a warehouse in the Saint-Laurent borough, and provides the space to grow enough food to feed 10,000 families, Time Out reports.

The vegetables are grown inside hydroponic containers lined with coconut coir, and there are no pesticides used — bees pollinate the plants and ladybugs provide pest control. Captured rainwater is used for irrigation, and there is also a composting system in place. This is Lufa Farms' fourth greenhouse in Montreal, and now the company is able to produce more than 100 varieties of vegetables. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Edit

New husband and wife donate and serve reception food at Ohio shelter

1:37 a.m.

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna started married life off by sharing their joy with others through plates of fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and green beans.

The Parma, Ohio, couple planned their August wedding before the coronavirus pandemic, hiring a DJ and ordering catering from a food truck called Betty's Bomb Ass Burgers. They had expected to celebrate with 150 friends and relatives, but had to scrap their big wedding because of COVID-19. The Tapajnas decided not to cancel the catering order, though, choosing to serve it at Laura's Home, a shelter for women and children run by the City Mission in Cleveland.

"You can definitely give back in times like this," Melanie Tapajna told CNN. Tyler and Melanie tied the knot in front of immediate family members spread out in their backyard, then went to Laura's Home, where the new husband and wife added face masks, gloves, and hair nets to their wedding attire. They served 135 women and children, and Rich Trickel, CEO of the City Mission, told CNN nothing like this had ever happened before at Laura's Home.

"It was really unbelievable, especially when you think of many of our clients, the women and kids that are in our building, possibly have never been at a wedding like that before," he said. Catherine Garcia

In Memoriam
Edit

Marvel, Avengers and Black Panther co-stars, pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

12:48 a.m.

The post announcing the death and celebrating the life of Chadwick Boseman on Friday night had already broke the record for most liked tweet by Saturday, and on Sunday night, Marvel Studios and ABC released tributes to the 43-year-old actor. Marvel's tribute featured behind-the-scene footage from the filming of Black Panther and praise for Boseman from his co-stars, taped before his death from colon cancer. Boseman had kept his cancer a closely held secret.

ABC aired its remembrance, Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute For A King, after playing Black Panther commercial-free. This time his co-stars and colleagues honored an actor they knew had struggled with cancer while they had worked with him. Forest Whitaker remembered the change Boseman said he felt when he was crowned King T'Challa and the Black Panther.

Robert Downey Jr. called Black Panther the crown jewel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was among those who were in the dark about Boseman's cancer, ABC News notes in its report on Boseman and his influence as a role model, especially for Black children. Watch that, and part of Boseman's Howard University commencement address, below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.