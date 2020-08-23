See More Speed Reads
Solving COVID
What the U.S. can learn from India's rapid coronavirus testing efforts

11:04 a.m.
Coronavirus antigen test.
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

India scaled up its coronavirus testing over a two-month period starting in June by relying on faster, cheaper antigen tests. At first glance, that's a positive development and a strategy the United States is also considering as the pandemic continues, The Associated Press reports. At the same time, however, there's a sense that India has become overly reliant on the antigen tests, which are also less accurate than slower, more expensive lab tests.

The problem isn't the antigen tests themselves since their shortcomings are well-understood. Rather, India seemingly hasn't been retesting enough patients who have tested negative even though the country's health officials are recommending the practice, particularly for those who have symptoms. Between June 18 and July 29, court documents reportedly show that in Delhi state only 0.5 percent, or 1,365 of the more than 260,000 people who tested negative were retested. Plus, there's been a decline in use of more precise lab tests, the figure falling from 11,000 per day to just 5,400.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard University's Global Health Institute, said combining data from the two types of tests shouldn't be used to determine that infections are going down in India since using less accurate tests will automatically drive the numbers south, especially if retesting is limited. Going forward, large countries struggling with outbreaks like the U.S. and India will likely need to strike a balance between speed and precision by continuing to rely on accurate lab tests and get retested regularly when using antigen tests. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Deputy campaign manager confirms Biden still hasn't been tested for coronavirus

11:34 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, still has not been tested for the coronavirus, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week.

Biden confirmed he hadn't been tested earlier this summer, but the campaign had refused to answer to the question this week during the Democratic National Convention before Bedingfield clarified the matter Sunday. She insisted Biden has not had the virus and that the "strictest protocols" are in place for the nominee, noting that everyone around Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is "undergoing the appropriate testing."

The revelation implies that Biden technically didn't follow the protocols others were required to follow if they entered the sparsely populated convention venue in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden gave his acceptance speech Thursday.

Bedingfield did say if there's any reason for Biden to get a COVID-19 test in the future, he certainly will. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

RNC 2020
Trump reportedly plans to speak during prime time every night of the RNC

8:20 a.m.
Donald Trump.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The presidential nominee is always the star of the show during party conventions, but it sounds like President Trump will take things to the next level this week during the Republican National Convention.

Normally, The New York Times reports, the nominee shows up briefly at the beginning of a convention and can perhaps be seen waving to the crowd or simply watching other prominent members of the party deliver speeches. Then, on the last night, the nominee will deliver a major acceptance speech, as former Vice President Joe Biden did at the Democratic National Convention last week. Trump will do the latter, of course, closing out the RNC on Thursday evening, but he also plans to directly address the nation the other three nights during prime time, per the Times.

It's not surprising given the president's propensity for the spotlight, but he's taking a more active role during the convention so that he has more time to dispute criticism hurled at him by Democrats last week, his aides told the Times. He's reportedly especially focused on what the opposition said about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
The only way Trump can win

7:00 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Fifty-four percent of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the presidency. He trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden in national polls by more than 7 percentage points. Biden leads in every swing state, often by substantial margins.

The only way for Trump to turn it around is for his campaign and its cheerleaders in the right-wing media to deploy a strategy based on the fallacy of composition — which is the act of claiming that something is true of a whole because it is true of a part (even a very tiny part). We see this all the time on the right when a muckraking website like Campus Reform highlights an extreme left-wing statement by a professor and uses it to describe American universities as a whole as uniformly Marxist, even though the overwhelming majority of the country’s thousands of faculty members are not Marxists.

This is exactly what Trump did in a Saturday tweet when he asserted that “the Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention.” In fact, every recitation of the Pledge during the primetime segments of the DNC included the “under God” line. This line was left out during just two individual caucus meetings out of more than a dozen at the DNC.

So beware, Democrats: Any politically unpopular, stupid, ill-advised, extreme, over-the-top statement or act by anyone who can be described as a member of the party will be attributed to all members of the party — very much including those at the top of the ticket. And this will be true even when Biden distances himself from the statement or act, as he has consistently done with the call of some activists to “Defund the Police.” If one Democrat says it, Trump will pretend all Democrats think it. If they deny it, the disavowal will be treated as evidence of deceit.

Because such flagrant dishonesty may be the only way for Trump to prevail on Nov. 3. Damon Linker

usps controversy
House passes USPS legislation that has little chance of getting through Senate

August 22, 2020

The House on Saturday passed legislation that would provide $25 billion to the United States Postal Service, while also banning any operational changes to the agency — like the removal of mail-sorting machines and collection boxes — and reversing already-enacted measures.

The 257-150 vote was mostly along party lines. Democrats introduced and supported the bill, driven by fears that the Trump administration is deliberately trying to slow mail delivery ahead of the November election given President Trump's continued opposition to a coronavirus pandemic-related push for universal mail-in voting. Republicans, on the other hand, accused their colleagues of manufacturing "baseless conspiracy theories" and insisted the post office can handle election just fine. Some GOP members did cross the aisle, however.

It's unlikely the bill will pass the Republican-controlled Senate, however, and Senate Majority Leader Mitchell McConnell wasted little time expressing opposition to the legislation, tweeting his disapproval just minutes after the vote. Tim O'Donnell

middle east peace plan
Kushner reportedly plans Middle East trip to build on Israel-UAE deal

August 22, 2020
Jared Kushner.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is apparently heading to the Middle East next month in an attempt to keep momentum going after the U.S. helped broker a deal that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Axios reports.

Kushner, along with White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, and the State Department's Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is expected to make stops in Israel and several Gulf states, per Axios. The goal of the trip is to scope out the early days of the Israel-UAE deal and congratulate the countries' leaders, but he will also reportedly attempt to encourage other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, to strike similar agreements with Israel. U.S. officials have targeted those three countries as possibly being open to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel.

President Trump has specifically said he expects Saudi Arabia to follow the UAE, but Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that won't be possible until Israel achieves peace with Palestine. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

beyond the pale
Pelosi says Trump's 'deep state' FDA tweet was 'beyond the pale'

August 22, 2020

President Trump on Saturday morning accused "the deep state, or whoever, over at" the Food and Drug Administration of slowing coronavirus vaccine and therapy development until after the November election to keep him from securing a second term.

There is no evidence to back up the claim. The FDA, drug companies, and researchers, on the contrary, are moving at an unprecedented pace to produce vaccines and other groundbreaking treatments in the hopes of curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, as Politico notes, Trump's accusation doesn't completely make sense in the first place, since the FDA doesn't have the authority to prevent people from enrolling in a company's drug trial.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) weighed in on the tweet, which she said was "scary" and "beyond the pale," even for Trump. Per Politico, there's already concern the FDA will approve a drug or vaccine that isn't ready to be green-lit in the hopes of satisfying the president. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
Biden's polling remains steady after DNC, but favorability gets a boost

August 22, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, didn't see his general election polling numbers rise in the immediate aftermath of this week's Democratic National Convention, a new Morning Consult poll shows.

The poll, which was conducted Friday (one day after Biden gave his acceptance speech completing the four-day DNC) and released Saturday, has Biden up nine points on President Trump, compared to the eight point advantage he enjoyed Monday. But the small improvement is statistically insignificant because of the polls' margins of error.

The lack of convention bump so far doesn't appear to be too concerning for the Biden campaign, however. Hillary Clinton did receive a boost in 2016, but Biden was in a stronger position going into the event, and the poll does suggest voters were at least somewhat influenced by the whole thing, since Biden's favorability rating rose three points — and unfavorable views fell by the same amount — since Monday to 51 percent, a single-day high in that category in Morning Consult polling.

Analysts still think some sort of post-convention bounce should appear in the coming days, though, or else Democrats may start to grow concerned.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted Friday among 4,377 likely voters. The margin of error was 1 percentage point. Read more at Morning Consult. Tim O'Donnell

