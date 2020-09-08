10 things you need to know today: September 8, 2020

Russian opposition leader out of medically induced coma

Doctors in Berlin said Monday that they had pulled Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny out of a medically induced coma. Navalny's doctors said he was responsive as he continued treatment for his poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent, although his long-term prognosis was not yet clear. "It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the doctors said in a statement. Navalny was flown to Germany on Aug. 22 after briefly being treated in Russia after he fell in on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. German Army specialists said he had been poisoned with a substance in the Novichok family of toxins developed by the Soviet Union. Similar nerve agents were used to poison another Kremlin opponent, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in the United Kingdom along with his daughter in March 2018. [The New York Times]