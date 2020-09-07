See More Speed Reads
'very illegal'
Edit

Louis DeJoy's GOP campaign donations scandal, explained

11:15 a.m.
Louis DeJoy testifying
TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has been in hot water lately. First, the North Carolina businessman and Trump donor proposed sweeping policy changes within the USPS in the crucial months leading up to a presidential election that is expected to see unprecedented levels of mail-in voting. He suspended those changes after reports of delays and management problems within the postal service, but Democrats say he has yet to provide the House Oversight Committee with documents related to his proposed changes. He also apparently doesn't know how much it costs to mail a postcard.

That's all bad, but it's not illegal. The latest scandal, unearthed by The Washington Post, regards DeJoy's financial contributions to GOP politicians. In short: "He may have violated campaign finance laws," says the Post's Paul Waldman.

Five of DeJoy's former employees told the Post they were often encouraged or pressured to make contributions to Republicans running for office, for which they were reimbursed with bonus payments made through the company, New Breed. "[DeJoy] asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses," David Young, DeJoy's longtime director of human resources, told the Post. The paper tallied about $1 million in donations made by New Breed employees during DeJoy's tenure.

"With the facts presented, it's a run-of-the-mill but very illegal corporate straw donor scheme," Adav Noti, a former top lawyer with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and now with the Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog, told the Post's Amber Phillips.

If the allegations are true, what will happen to DeJoy? As Phillips explains, chief executives have faced prison time in similar circumstances, but that's unlikely in this case thanks to statute of limitations laws, and because the Justice Department "has a long-standing policy of not opening election-related investigations this close to an election."

Read more about the allegations at The Washington Post. Jessica Hullinger

Is it 2021 yet?
Edit

Former FDA commissioner predicts the pandemic will soon slow — but there will be 'a lot of death and disease along the way'

10:20 a.m.
Gottlieb talks to Face the Nation
CBS's Face the Nation

President Trump has ramped up his claims that a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the U.S., tweeting Monday that "the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast!" It's not clear what "Vaccines (Plus)" means, but on Sunday former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb poured some cold water on the administration's vaccine hype, telling CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday the chances we'll have a widespread vaccine by the end of 2020 are "extremely low." Any vaccine this year would be rolled out in a "targeted" way to high-risk groups, rather than made available to everyone at the same time, Gottlieb said.

He added that the virus' spread could soon slow in the U.S. due to the sheer number of people already infected. "The reality is that if we continue to see spread at the rate that we're seeing it now or something higher than what we're seeing now, by the end of the year upwards of 20 percent of the population in the U.S. could have been exposed to the coronavirus and we're likely to see the virus itself start to slow down" in early 2021 as part of the "natural progression" of the pandemic. He went on: "I think the tragic consequence of that is there's going to be a lot of death and disease along the way, but I think by the end of this year, we're likely to be through at least the most acute phase of this epidemic in part because it's gonna end up infecting a lot more people between now and then."

Watch Gottlieb's comments in their entirety on Face the Nation. Jessica Hullinger

college and the coronavirus
Edit

Northeastern University kicked 11 students out for violating COVID rules. It's keeping their tuition.

9:29 a.m.
A student on campus
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of students from across the world have descended on America's university campuses for the start of the academic year, and college towns have become the "new front in America's pandemic," The New York Times reports. Despite efforts to curtail the coronavirus' spread, cases have spiked in about 100 college towns, according to a Times analysis. While "there has been no uptick in deaths in college communities," the concern is that students — many of whom are asymptomatic — will spread the disease to older, more vulnerable people.

For all the lofty rhetoric about academic duty of care, one big reason colleges vowed to reopen this fall is because they need the money. The University of Iowa, for example, was facing a budget shortfall of $75 million thanks to coronavirus, the Times reports. Now, "Iowa City is a full-blown pandemic hot spot."

Some schools are putting the blame fully and squarely on students, punishing those who flout coronavirus policies with suspension or outright dismissal. For example, Northeastern University dismissed 11 students for gathering in a hotel room and will not be reimbursing their $36,500 tuition — "marking one of the most severe punishments college students have faced for breaking pandemic rules," The Washington Post notes.

Others schools are now moving classes online or opting for a hybrid system. But by this point, students have already paid their fees and likely won't be getting any money back, a move NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway predicted back in August while speaking to former Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Andy Slavitt: "You have 40 years where you could depend on the same amount of revenues coming in within a two-week period where parents sent in their deposits, maybe plus four or five percent. And all of a sudden that's threatened ... I think that lends to a lot of rhetoric around how important it is to open, and that we're going to figure out protocols to ensure something resembling a normal experience. I think a lot of this, quite frankly, is Latin for 'parents, please send in your tuition checks.'" Jessica Hullinger

let's all go to the movies?
Edit

Tenet scored big at the box office on opening weekend. Are movie theaters safe?

7:46 a.m.
A Tenet billboard
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Christopher Nolan's Tenet brought in $20 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend as it had the highest grossing opening weekend of any film in the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic forced cinemas across the country to close, CNBC reports. The spy thriller has made nearly $150 million worldwide following up on last week's surprisingly strong foreign debut, adding $78.3 million in foreign markets over the weekend, including $30 million in China.

Tenet would have been expected to make $35 million to $55 million in its domestic debut pre-COVID, which would have put it in the neighborhood of other Nolan films such as Interstellar and Inception. The weekend's take was limited by a cap on attendance at 50 percent capacity. Also, only about 65 percent of U.S. theaters have reopened.

Back in June, Natascha Tuznik, an infectious disease expert from UC Davis, declared movie theaters "less risky" than gyms and bars when it comes to places you could potentially contract COVID-19. But her prediction hinges on everyone in the theater wearing a mask, refraining from talking, facing the same direction, and remaining socially distant. "Remember, 'less risk' doesn't mean 'no risk,'" Tuznik said. Read all her tips for staying safe at the movies here. Harold Maass

climate change is here
Edit

Los Angeles County hits 121 degrees as California wildfires set records

7:33 a.m.

California wildfires have burned nearly 2.1 million acres so far in 2020, surpassing the record for the most land scorched in the state in a single year, CAL Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said Sunday. "This is crazy," Cordova said. "We haven't even got into the October and November fire season, and we've broken the all-time record."

The news came as a record-setting heat wave created new challenges for exhausted firefighters who had finally started making headway containing some of the biggest blazes. The temperature in Woodland Hills, California, reached 121 degrees on Sunday, the highest ever recorded in Los Angeles County. The new record was two degrees above the previous high set in 2006. The National Weather Service said the area could get even hotter as a dangerous heat wave continues in California, Nevada, and Arizona, and records could be broken in other parts of the region. San Luis Obispo recorded a temperature of 120 degrees at the Cal Poly weather station, shattering the previous record of 115 degrees, which was set during a 2017 heat wave. "This is unmatched, just unprecedented, unreal," said John Lindsey, a meteorologist with Pacific Gas and Electric. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency in five counties. Harold Maass

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

New coronavirus cases rise in 22 states as America heads into Labor Day

7:11 a.m.
A man on a beach
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Confirmations of new coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 U.S. states, Reuters reports, citing the news agency's analysis of public health data. The news came as Americans gather for the Labor Day holiday weekend that traditionally marks the end of summer, and public health authorities warned that holiday crowds raised the risk of new infections.

Most of the states reporting rising infections are in thinly populated parts of the Midwest and South. South Dakota showed the largest increase on a percentage basis, with 3,700 new cases over the past two weeks, a 126 percent increase compared to the previous two weeks. Some of the new cases were linked to the massive annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, which attracted hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in August. Nationwide, the increases were offset by falling new infections in the heavily populated states of California, Florida, and Texas. Harold Maass

Ouch
Edit

Djokovic disqualified in U.S. Open after accidentally hitting line judge

6:47 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, was disqualified in the U.S. Open on Sunday after smacking a ball in frustration and hitting a line judge in the throat.

The lineswoman crumpled in pain and Djokovic rushed to her side. He immediately apologized and said he had not meant to hit her, but officials said the rule requiring his disqualification was clear. "Players have been defaulted for less," said Darren Cahill, a veteran coach who was covering the match for ESPN. "I think the tournament made the right decision." As The New York Times explains, players can be defaulted for "hitting a ball or throwing a racket" if the action results in an injury on the court, even if the action wasn't intended to cause any harm.

The incident occurred after Djokovic lost his serve to fall behind 5-6 in the first set of a fourth-round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. Djokovic apologized in a statement on Instagram and said the incident left him "really sad and empty." Harold Maass

Sunday shows
Edit

Economist highlights difference between 'ability' and 'willingness' to reopen economy amid pandemic

September 6, 2020

The debate about which sectors of the economy are able to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic doesn't exist in a vacuum.

While there are certain policies and mitigation efforts in place that could allow businesses to reopen more safely, Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for Allianz, said Sunday that "you're not going to see a quick recovery in all sectors" because individuals just won't be ready to participate in the economy on a pre-pandemic scale as long as they harbor concerns about their own health.

In short, he said, "we have to understand there's a difference between ability to work, reopen the economy, and willingness to work, willing to go in and engage in the economy. And until you improve both ability and willingness, we're not going to get back to where we were." Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.