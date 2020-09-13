10 things you need to know today: September 13, 2020

Osaka captures 2nd U.S. Open title

Naomi Osaka came back to defeat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the women's U.S. Open final, which was played in front of a mostly-empty Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, New York. The win marks Osaka's second U.S. Open crown, and it was the third Grand Slam overall for the 22-year-old star. For the first time since 1994, the woman who lost the first set of the U.S. Open final won the next two sets to claim the victory. Before the match, Osaka stepped onto the court wearing a mask with Tamir Rice's name on it — throughout the tournament she wore several different masks bearing the names of Black victims of violence. Both Osaka and her coach said her off-court activism has helped her energy and mindset during matches, The Associated Press reports. [The Associated Press]