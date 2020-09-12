See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
Trump's law and order pivot appears to have succeeded with 'a big catch,' poll suggests

1:04 p.m.

President Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, maintains a lead in Wisconsin, plus Trump's three most likely pick-up opportunities — Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Nevada — a New York Times/Siena College poll shows. Biden was able to stay on top, the Times' Nate Cohn notes, despite the Trump campaign's renewed focus on law and order amid the sometimes-violent nationwide protests against police brutality.

Cohn says that voters in the four swing states are now split on whether the protests or the coronavirus pandemic are more important factors in determining their vote, and that Biden's response to the demonstrations is lacking, which suggests Trump's attacks on his competitor are registering.

But Trump and Biden are still neck-and-neck when it comes to who voters trust more on law and order. Cohn writes that's probably because even if voters want more from Biden they think he's got the edge on race relations, protest handling, and unifying the country, while Trump is viewed as more likely to encourage violence.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted between Sept. 8-11 via telephone. In Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Wisconsin, 814, 445, 462, and 760 voters were surveyed, respectively. The margins of error were 3.9, 5.5, 5.3, and 4.7 percentage points, respectively. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Cardiac MRI can identify coronavirus-linked heart inflammation, Ohio State study reveals

1:50 p.m.
Ohio State football.
Elsa/Getty Images

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is a rare disease that can cause heart failure. Every year, it causes the deaths of about 75 young athletes, usually without warning, The Columbus Dispatch reports. Typically, myocarditis is caused by a viral infection, and it has been seen in patients who have recovered from COVID-19, sparking concern for student-athletes. But a new study from The Ohio State University could help determine when athletes infected by the coronavirus can safely return to action, despite fears of myocarditis.

Protocols for determining whether an athlete who had COVID-19 also has myocarditis include a clinical examination, an ultrasound, an electrocardiogram, and a blood test. The Ohio State study showed cardiac magnetic resonance imaging can also spot the inflammation when it's not caught by the other methods. CMR imaging shows detailed images of the heart, the Dispatch reports, and can help doctors study the heart's muscle structure to find tissue damage or the cause of heart failure.

Dr. Curt Daniels, a co-author of the study, said CMR imaging was able to differentiate between the patients who had evidence of myocarditis and those who did not "with the highest sensitivity" of the available diagnostic tools.

The study was small — researchers examined 26 male and female athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 (four were shown to have possible myocardial inflammation) — but Daniels said having that extra diagnostic method should "provide increased safety" that could set young athletes who contracted the virus on a path "to get back to playing." Read more at The Columbus Dispatch. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trials determined safe to resume in U.K.

11:31 a.m.
AstraZaneca coronavirus vaccine production.
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

AstraZeneca announced Saturday that it received confirmation from the United Kingdom's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority that it was safe to resume clinical trials for the company's coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. after they were paused over safety concerns earlier this week. The statuses of trials elsewhere remain unclear, CNBC reports.

The vaccine candidate, which was developed in partnership between AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, is considered one of the world's most promising, but phase three of its trials was temporarily halted after a woman in the U.K. reportedly displayed neurological symptoms consistent with a spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis after receiving the vaccine.

AstraZeneca isn't authorized to provide further medical information so the company statement didn't explicitly say whether the woman's illness was found to be unrelated to the vaccine, but Oxford said that during a large trial (18,000 people have received the vaccination so far) "it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety." Similarly, the World Health Organization's Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said earlier this week that "these things happen" and there's no reason to be "overly discouraged" by the pause since "there are ups and downs in research." Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Spokesman says HHS reviews coronavirus reports so 'deep state motives in the bowels of CDC' don't drive policy

10:29 a.m.
Michael Caputo.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Communications aides in the Health and Human Services Department have openly complained that reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 are undermining President Trump's optimistic pandemic messaging and, despite initial resistance from the CDC, they have increasingly been allowed to review the reports and occasionally alter them, Politico reports.

The change came after Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign official, took over as the health department's spokesperson in April. In an email sent to CDC Director Robert Redfield in August that was reviewed by Politico, Caputo reportedly berated CDC scientists for using their reports to "hurt the president," while Caputo's scientific advisor Paul Alexander, an assistant professor of health research at McMaster University near Toronto, said the CDC is "writing hit pieces" on the Trump administration. He reportedly told Redfield the "outrageous" reports "must be read by someone outside of CDC," so he can "tweak it to ensure it is fair and balanced and 'complete.'"

Several people in the medical community have defended the accuracy and objectivity of the CDC reports, but Caputo told the Politico the reviews are necessary "to make sure that evidence, science-based data drives policy through this pandemic — not ulterior deep state motives in the bowels of CDC." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

history made
Opening ceremony of Afghan-Taliban peace talks full of 'hope and positivity' but hurdles loom

8:51 a.m.

At long last, the first direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

The actual face-to-face negotiations to end the nation's nearly two-decades old conflict — which stem from a conditional peace agreement reached in February between the United States and the Taliban — will start Monday, but during Saturday's opening ceremony, Abdullah Abdullah, the chair of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, said "if we give hands to each other and honestly work for peace, the current ongoing misery in the country will end."

Taliban Deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar also made brief remarks, reiterating the Taliban's demand for an "independent, developed" Afghanistan with an "Islamic system" of government "where all its citizens see themselves reflected."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Doha, called the start of the talks a "truly momentous occasion" and told the Afghan sides "the choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make."

All things considered, Al Jazeera reports, Saturday's ceremony was full of "hope and positivity," but when the sides get down to the nitty gritty and discuss issues like women's rights and the country's democratic constitutions, the stark contrast between them will likely become more apparent. In short, there's a long way to go. Read more at Al Jazeera and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

false confession?
Despite calls for clemency and suspicions of false accusations, Iran executes 27-year-old wrestler

7:54 a.m.
2018 antigovernment protest in Iran.
Iranian Labor News Agency via AP

Despite international calls for clemency, Iranian state news media on Saturday reported the state execution of Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old wrestler, at a prison in the southern city of Shiraz. Afkari was accused of fatally stabbing a water supply company employee during a 2018 antigovernment protest in Shiraz. His case received attention across the globe, with President Trump and international sports groups among those calling on Tehran to spare his life.

Iran broadcast his confession last week, but The New York Times reports Afkari can be heard on an audio tape smuggled from prison saying that he had been tortured until he falsely confessed. Indeed, the televised segment resembled many other suspected coerced confessions aired over the last several years in Iran, The Associated Press reports.

Per the Times, Afkari was not well-known in Iran before his arrest — which came a few days after he and two brothers (both of whom have been sentenced to decades in prison) demonstrated in Shiraz — but his supporters say he may have been used as an example by the government to silence dissent because of wrestling's popularity in the country. Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

incredible
Ohio college students admit they have coronavirus when police break up their house party

September 11, 2020

A handful of Miami University students just displayed the exact opposite of common sense after testing positive for coronavirus.

In what looked like a typical response to a noise complaint outside of a college campus, a police officer pulled up to a home where about 10 students were hanging out inside and on a porch, a body camera video obtained by CBS News shows. Of course, the bigger problem was that the students were together during a pandemic, maskless and in violation of a ban on mass gatherings in Oxford, Ohio, so the officer told the students who didn't live at the house to leave.

Once people packed up, though, the officer asked for the ID of the student he'd first talked to. He then looked up the student's name, and found that he'd tested positive for COVID-19. The student admitted he had tested positive, and when asked if he should be quarantining, said "I am. That's why I'm at my house."

But it turns out, at least by the student's admission, "all" of the students gathered on the porch also had the virus. "Well, I think two," he said when pressed further. Six students who lived in the house were cited for violating the city's mass gathering ban, a local CBS News affiliate reports.

As of Friday, 965 Miami University students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks — a total of 1,243 since online classes began in mid-August. The school is supposed to start in-person classes Sept. 21. Kathryn Krawczyk

florida
Edit

Court rules Florida ex-felons can't vote without paying off fines. Opponents compare it to a poll tax.

September 11, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians with felony convictions just lost their right to vote.

It's been almost two years since Floridians voted to restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who'd been released from prison and weren't convicted of murder or sexual assault. But those newly enfranchised voters prepared to go to the polls in November, a federal circuit court ruled they'll only be able to vote if they'd paid off all fees and fines associated with their conviction.

After Florida voters approved the amendment to the state constitution allowing former felons to vote, Republican lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) pushed through a law mandating they first pay restitution, fees, and fines first. Opponents argued the payments violated the 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, as well as the 24th Amendment's bar on implementing poll taxes.

But the 11th Circuit court ruled 6-4 Friday that fees and fines are part of a felony sentence, and must be paid to vote. The state also doesn't have to tell people how much money they need to pay to vote, the court ruled.

Court battles over the felony voter law have gone on since its passage. A judge first said the "pay-to-vote" requirement was illegal, but both the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court disagreed. Around 1 million Floridians have former felony convictions, but hundreds of thousands are estimated to still have exorbitant fees left to pay off. Kathryn Krawczyk

