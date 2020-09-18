10 things you need to know today: September 18, 2020

Former model accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her in 1997

Amy Dorris, a former model, came forward in an interview with The Guardian to say that President Trump kissed and groped her without her consent in his VIP box at the U.S. Open in September 1997. Several people confirmed to the British newspaper that Dorris had told them about the alleged sexual assault just after it happened. Trump "just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off," she said. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything." Dorris said she considered coming forward in 2016, when numerous women accused Trump of similar assaults, but decided not to because she didn't want to hurt her family. Trump's lawyers strongly denied that the president had ever harassed, abused, or behaved improperly toward Dorris. [The Guardian, The New York Times]