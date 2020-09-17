New York City delays start of in-person classes for most students again

-
New York City delays start of in-person classes for most students again11:26 a.m.
-
Barr argues coronavirus lockdowns are the biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'11:16 a.m.
-
This at-home coronavirus test delivers results in just 15 minutes9:46 a.m.
-
Another 860,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week9:39 a.m.
-
Obama says his upcoming memoir will look back at 'what I got right and the mistakes I made'7:54 a.m.
-
Former model accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 U.S. Open7:46 a.m.
-
Jared Kushner strongly suggests Trump is open to assassinating foreign leaders6:37 a.m.
-
Late night hosts recap Trump's brutal town hall, suggest he's 'rusty' with 'less-than-adoring' voters5:12 a.m.
11:26 a.m.
Barr argues coronavirus lockdowns are the biggest violation of civil liberties 'other than slavery'
11:16 a.m.
9:46 a.m.
9:39 a.m.
7:54 a.m.
7:46 a.m.
6:37 a.m.
Late night hosts recap Trump's brutal town hall, suggest he's 'rusty' with 'less-than-adoring' voters
5:12 a.m.