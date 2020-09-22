10 things you need to know today: September 22, 2020

Trump contradicts public health experts' timing of vaccine

President Trump on Monday contradicted his own top public health aides and predicted that a coronavirus vaccine would be available within weeks. "I'm getting it very soon, within a matter of weeks," Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends. "I would say that you'll have it long before the end of the year, maybe. Maybe by the end of October." Moncef Slaoui, head of the Trump administration's vaccine push, said this month that it was "very unlikely" any of the vaccine candidates would be approved by early November. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress last week that a vaccine might be ready by November or December, but probably wouldn't be available to the general public until the middle of 2021. Trump rebuked Redfield hours later, saying he "made a mistake." In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, 69 percent of respondents said they didn't have confidence in Trump's promises on vaccines. [Politico, ABC News]