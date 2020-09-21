RBG will be the 1st woman to lie in state at the Capitol

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still breaking barriers even after her death.

Ginsburg died Friday at age 87, after a lifelong career fighting for gender equality. Later this week, she'll be the first woman to lie in repose at the Supreme Court, and the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced.

Pelosi announces that Justice Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol this Friday --> pic.twitter.com/dNJPh4YEHT — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) September 21, 2020

It's a tradition for Supreme Court justices to lie at the court after their death. Ginsburg was the second woman ever nominated to the court, but the first, Sandra Day O'Connor, is still alive. Ginsburg's casket will arrive at the court Wednesday morning and remain there until Thursday evening, the court announced Monday.

On Friday, Ginsburg's casket will make its way to the U.S. Capitol building. While 33 people have lain in state at the Capitol before, Ginsburg will be the first woman to do so. Rosa Parks lied in honor at the Capitol in 2005, a designation typically given to people who were not members of the government. President Trump has promised to announce his nominee to replace Ginsburg on the court on Friday or Saturday. Kathryn Krawczyk