Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas2:11 a.m.
Maryland dads spend their weekends building desks for kids in need1:41 a.m.
As the U.S. hits 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Trump tells an Ohio rally the coronavirus 'affects virtually nobody'1:01 a.m.
Mueller prosecutor says office couldn't overcome Trump's power to 'fire us' and 'pardon wrongdoers'12:27 a.m.
Stephen Colbert's Late Show takes Lindsey Graham up on his offer, uses his words against himSeptember 21, 2020
Bobcat fire: Flames are once again threatening Mount Wilson ObservatorySeptember 21, 2020
Trump supporters boo Ohio's GOP lieutenant governor for encouraging mask useSeptember 21, 2020
Reuters/Ipsos poll: Biden ahead in Wisconsin, with a tighter race in PennsylvaniaSeptember 21, 2020
