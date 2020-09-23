10 things you need to know today: September 23, 2020

U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, crossing a threshold once estimated to be the maximum number of fatalities the country would suffer in the coronavirus pandemic. Some public health experts now fear the total could be nearly twice as high by the end of the year. "I hoped we would be in a better place by now," said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "It's an enormous and tragic loss of life." Bob Bednarczyk, assistant professor of global health and epidemiology at Emory University in Atlanta, said many of the deaths probably could have been prevented by more widespread wearing of face masks and stricter adherence to social distancing recommendations. "We really have not done enough to control this pandemic, and we are experiencing a tremendous amount of unnecessary suffering," Bednarczyk said. Worldwide, more than 31 million cases have been confirmed, with 965,000 deaths. [NPR]