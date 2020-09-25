10 things you need to know today: September 25, 2020

Fauci says masks will be necessary after vaccine becomes available

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that Americans will need to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and diligently washing their hands even after an effective coronavirus vaccine is available. The precautions will be necessary because the vaccine won't be 100 percent effective, and not everyone will be able to get it. "It is not going to eliminate the need to be prudent and careful with our public health measures," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a Facebook Live conversation with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D). Fauci said it would be "a really good accomplishment" if the U.S. could manage to vaccinate 75 percent to 80 percent of the population. President Trump has promised a vaccine will be available within weeks, but Fauci said a "large proportion" of Americans won't be vaccinated until several months into 2021. [CNN]