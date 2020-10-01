10 things you need to know today: October 1, 2020

NFL postpones Titans-Steelers game after COVID-19 outbreak

The NFL on Wednesday postponed Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburg Steelers after Titans players and personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The infections were reported Tuesday, and the professional football league announced Wednesday that the game would be pushed back to Monday or Tuesday. It was the first game of the season, now in its fourth week, to be postponed due to the pandemic. During the one- or two-day delay, the NFL will continue testing and contact tracing to make sure the infections aren't spreading. "This is not unexpected," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo announcing the news. "There will be players and staff who will test positive during the season." [Yahoo Sports]