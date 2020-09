NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after COVID-19 outbreak

The National Football League is postponing Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans after multiple Titans players tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the Steelers-Titans game that had been scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to allow for "additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," per Axios.

This comes after the NFL announced on Tuesday that three Tennessee Titans players, as well as five team personnel members, had tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the Titans to close their facilities until Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings also closed their facilities after recently playing the Titans. It was the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, and USA Today notes that Sunday's game being postponed "marks the first NFL regular-season schedule change stemming from the coronavirus pandemic."

Since Tuesday's announcement, another Titans player has also tested positive for COVID-19, USA Today reports. The NFL in its statement said it expects the game to be postponed to Monday or Tuesday but will announce further details "as soon as possible." Brendan Morrow