10 things you need to know today: October 9, 2020

Pelosi announces plan to discuss invoking 25th Amendment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday announced legislation seeking to create a commission to explore declaring President Trump unfit for office and relieving him of his duties under the 25th Amendment. Pelosi said Trump has been behaving erratically and appears to be in an "altered state," so he needs to disclose more information about his health since his COVID-19 diagnosis, which left him hospitalized over the weekend. He received several aggressive and experimental treatments, and was twice given supplemental oxygen before he was discharged Monday to continue recuperating at the White House. Pelosi said Trump should say when he last tested negative to determine when he first was infected and whether he followed the advice of his administration's medical experts on avoiding infecting others. "The public needs to know the health condition of the president," Pelosi said. Trump responded by tweeting that "Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation." [The Associated Press, Bloomberg]