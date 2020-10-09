The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the U.N.'s World Food Program

-
The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the U.N.'s World Food Program5:20 a.m.
Militants arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were incensed over COVID-19 gym closures, FBI says3:51 a.m.
New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood2:02 a.m.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gently mocks good-humored Trump fans outside a MAGA rally1:31 a.m.
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county12:56 a.m.
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview12:41 a.m.
Trump slams Gretchen Whitmer for not thanking him after FBI foiled alleged kidnapping plotOctober 8, 2020
Trump's Rose Garden video is a very believable '80s infomercial in new Lincoln Project adOctober 8, 2020
Militants arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were incensed over COVID-19 gym closures, FBI says
