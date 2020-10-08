See More Speed Reads
charges filed
Edit

GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with illegal foreign lobbying

9:26 p.m.
Elliott Broidy.
AP Photo/David Karp, File

Elliott Broidy, the former national deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee and one of President Trump's top fundraisers in 2016, has been charged with conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The charges were filed last week, with the federal court filing made public on Thursday. Broidy has been accused of accepting $6 million from an unnamed foreign client and trying to get Trump administration officials to drop an investigation into Malaysian government corruption. Broidy also allegedly attempted to get a Chinese citizen extradited from the United States. In both cases, Broidy was unsuccessful.

Broidy is expected to plead guilty, ABC News reports. A major GOP donor and fundraiser, he stepped down from his Republican National Committee position in April 2018 after it was reported he had an affair with a Playboy model and paid her $1.6 million to stay quiet. Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Edit

Trump's physician expects his 'safe return to public engagements' on Saturday

8:06 p.m.
Dr. Sean Conley.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, wrote in a memo on Thursday that President Trump has "completed his course of therapy for COVID-19" and will be able to resume "public engagements" on Saturday.

Trump announced early last Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, and later that day, he was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center. He left the facility on Monday evening, and Conley said that since then, Trump's "physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progress of illness. Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects."

Conley said Saturday will be "day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president's safe return to public engagements at that time." The White House has refused to share when Trump's last negative test was taken.

Earlier in the day, Trump declared during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he doesn't think he is contagious anymore and he wants to go back to holding rallies with supporters. Catherine Garcia

a home theater near you
Edit

Disney to bypass theaters again and send new Pixar film Soul to streaming

7:30 p.m.
Soul
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After Mulan, Disney is sending another major film that was intended for theaters straight to streaming instead.

Disney on Thursday announced that Soul, the latest animated movie from Pixar that was scheduled to be released theatrically this November, will skip U.S. theaters and debut on Disney+ on Dec. 25. The film will still get a theatrical release internationally in markets where Disney+ is not available, Variety reports.

This came after Disney previously debuted its live-action remake of Mulan, which had its planned theatrical release postponed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee. This was considered a major experiment in releasing big films at home during the pandemic while theaters aren't reopened everywhere. But Disney won't be repeating the same Mulan release plan with Soul, as according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will stream on Disney+ for no extra fee. Disney has not revealed how many Disney+ subscribers watched Mulan.

Soul was originally intended to open in theaters in June before being delayed to November. After Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the first major tentpole movie to be released in theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began, disappointed at the U.S. box office, movie studios have been increasingly delaying films to 2021. The highly-anticipated new James Bond entry No Time to Die was recently postponed to April 2021 from November 2020, and Regal Cinemas, the second-largest theater chain in America, subsequently announced it would once again close all of its U.S. locations. Disney previously delayed major 2020 films like Marvel's Black Widow to 2021.

With Soul abandoning its theatrical release, the biggest film still scheduled to be released in theaters in 2020 is Wonder Woman 1984, which is slated for Dec. 25. Its director, Patty Jenkins, recently told Reuters that a straight-to-streaming release for the film is not being considered. Jenkins also warned that as a result of the pandemic, "We could lose movie theater-going forever." Brendan Morrow

wild weather
Edit

Hurricane Delta, now a Category 3, heads toward Louisiana

7:02 p.m.
A downed power line in Cozumel.
Natalia Pescador/Getty Images

Hurricane Delta has strengthened into a Category 3 storm, and forecasters say it may hit southwestern Louisiana as early as Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Delta is 345 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, with 115 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said. It could bring "life-threatening" storm surge of up to 11 feet and extreme winds to the Gulf Coast, and there are hurricane warnings in effect in Texas and Louisiana. On Wednesday, Delta brought heavy rain and wind to Cozumel and Cancun in Mexico, knocking down power lines and destroying some buildings.

Louisiana residents are preparing for the storm by boarding their windows and placing sandbags around their properties. On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said it is "very clear that southwest Louisiana is going to get more of a punch from this than we would like to see, for sure, because we're still trying to recover from Hurricane Laura." Laura was a Category 4 hurricane that hit Louisiana in August, and was the strongest on record to make landfall in the state. Catherine Garcia

supreme decisions
Edit

Biden will share his opinion on court packing 'when the election is over'

5:23 p.m.
Joe Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

As Republicans prepare to add another conservative justice to the Supreme Court, some Democrats have suggested Joe Biden, if elected, should increase the size of court and pack it with liberal justices. But Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris haven't revealed their positions on court packing yet, and Biden said Thursday he wouldn't until after the election.

"You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over," Biden told reporters during a Thursday campaign stop in Arizona. "It's a great question, and I don't blame you for asking. But you know, the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be on the answer" and not "focusing on what's happening now." The number of judges on the Supreme Court isn't specified in the Constitution, and could be increased with an act of Congress.

The "what's happening now" is presumably President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court less than two months before Election Day. Democrats have opposed even considering a nominee until after the election, but Republicans have plowed ahead and have hearings scheduled for next week. Kathryn Krawczyk

health care scare
Edit

Trump's promised drug discount cards for seniors have become a 'last-minute, thrown-together' fiasco

4:17 p.m.
Prescription drugs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump's Election Day promise to seniors is reportedly not working out.

In late September, Trump made a surprise announcement he'd be sending $200 drug discount cards to Medicare recipients with a goal of getting them distributed by Election Day. Health and Human Services Department officials were surprised too, and have since been "scrambling" to get the plan off the ground ever since, Politico reports.

The Trump administration reportedly wants the plan finalized by Friday and to send letters telling 39 million Medicare beneficiaries about the promotion by next week, Politico reports. One health official said they didn't know about the plan "until the public found out too," and another HHS official said "it's turning into this last-minute, thrown-together thing."

The letters, sent at an estimated cost of $19 million, will apparently tell seniors how the plan will help lower drug costs and may bear Trump's name. But Stacie Dusetzina, a Vanderbilt University professor who reviewed the draft proposal, said the cards are a "poorly designed experiment" if cutting drug prices is the goal. Altogether, the program will end up taking $8 billion from the Medicare trust fund, which is set to run dry by 2026. And since the Medicare trust fund is paid for by taxes and Medicare premiums, the cards could end up "returning patients' premium payments to them, in effect," said Rachel Sachs, a professor at the Washington University School of Law.

Instead of an innovative approach to drug pricing, one HHS official sees "a solution in search of a problem and a bald play for votes in the form of money in pockets," they told Politico. And while the letters about the cards may be out the door next week, the actual discounts may not be in seniors' hands until well after the election. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

does whatever a doctor does
Edit

Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly return as Doctor Strange in the next Spider-Man movie

3:34 p.m.
Benedict Cumberbatch in front of the Doctor Strange inspired 3D Art at a fan screening, to celebrate the release of Marvel Studio's Doctor Strange at the Odeon Leicester Square, on October 24, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney

It looks like Tom Holland's Spider-Man is getting a strange new mentor.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise Doctor Strange in Marvel's next Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on Thursday. Strange, according to the Reporter, will be filling the "mentor role" in the film, similar to the role Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark had in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury had in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This would be the latest Marvel franchise that Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange would appear in after the character, following his debut 2016 film, had a small role in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, going on to team up with the Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The former Avengers film featured Peter Parker first being introduced to Stephen Strange.

Reports that Strange is joining the next Spider-Man only fueled speculation among fans that the film might involve the multiverse in some way. After all, it will also reportedly feature the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro after Foxx played the character in an entirely separate Spider-Man universe built around Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, and the next Doctor Strange movie is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While Marvel's schedule could change again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next Spider-Man movie is scheduled for release in December 2021, while the second Doctor Strange film is expected to hit theaters just a few months later, in March 2022. Brendan Morrow

covid in th white house
Edit

McConnell hasn't been to the White House in 2 months because of its lax coronavirus rules

2:34 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There's a simple reason Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wasn't affected by the White House's coronavirus outbreak: He wasn't there.

In fact, McConnell hasn't made it to see President Trump for the past two months over concerns of how the White House is handling COVID-19. "I actually haven't been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said Thursday.

Instead, McConnell said he speaks with Trump by phone. That was probably a good idea, seeing as McConnell, 78, is a polio survivor, putting him at a high risk of having severe coronavirus symptoms. The rest of McConnell's caucus hasn't been so careful, as multiple Republican senators attended the White House's nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after.

Trump has flouted coronavirus safety measures since the early days of the pandemic, often refusing to wear a mask, even in public. Even Trump's hospitalization from the virus didn't seem to change his mind, as he removed his mask immediately upon returning to the White House on Monday. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.