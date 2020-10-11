10 things you need to know today: October 11, 2020

Chris Christie released from hospital

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) announced Saturday morning that he has been released from the hospital, where he spent a week being treated for COVID-19. Christie thanked the "extraordinary doctors and nurses who tended to him," and while short on specifics about his illness and treatment, he did say that "I will have more to say about all of this next week." CNN had previously reported that Christie received the antiviral drug remdesivir, which President Trump was also treated with during his bout with the coronavirus last week. The governor had initially said he checked himself into the hospital for precautionary reasons because he has a history of asthma. He was one of several people connected to the White House who contracted the virus in recent weeks and had helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate shortly before both men tested positive. [Chris Christie, CNBC]