10 things you need to know today: October 13, 2020

California GOP defends unofficial vote-collection boxes

The California Republican Party on Monday confirmed that it owned unofficial ballot drop boxes that have been reported in three counties. The California secretary of state's office sent a memo to county registrars on Sunday saying that the boxes were illegal, and that ballots must be mailed or placed in drop boxes at official voting locations. "In short, providing unauthorized, non-official vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law," the memo said. State GOP spokesman Hector Barajas said Monday that the party does not plan to remove the boxes because state law on ballot harvesting allows organizations to collect and return groups of ballots, so there's nothing wrong with the ballot drop boxes. "Democrats only seem to object to ballot harvesting when someone else does it," Barajas said. [The Associated Press]