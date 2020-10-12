Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court confirmation hearing 'reckless' in remote appearance

-
Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court confirmation hearing 'reckless' in remote appearance1:47 p.m.
-
The Wanted singer Tom Parker has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor2:01 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham is predicting his opponent's record fundraising haul will spark a 'backlash'12:50 p.m.
-
Mark Meadows walks away after reporters ask him to answer questions with a mask on12:45 p.m.
-
Facebook is banning Holocaust denial as Zuckerberg says his 'thinking has evolved'11:23 a.m.
-
Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan dies at 7711:14 a.m.
-
Democrats are making Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing all about ObamaCare10:32 a.m.
-
GOP Sen. Mike Lee speaks without mask at Barrett hearing despite positive COVID-19 test10:19 a.m.
1:47 p.m.
2:01 p.m.
12:50 p.m.
12:45 p.m.
11:23 a.m.
11:14 a.m.
10:32 a.m.
10:19 a.m.